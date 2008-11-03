The Inexorable Candidate

How Obama, the first truly 21st century figure in American politics, has transformed the nature of campaigns.

WASHINGTON--A good politician triumphs by adapting to the times and taking advantage of opportunities as they come. A great politician anticipates openings others don't see and creates possibilities that were not there before.

John McCain might have been the second kind of politician, tried to be the first, and enters Election Day at a steep disadvantage. Barack Obama certainly seized the opportunities created by President Bush's failures and the country's profound discontent, which only deepened after the economic crash. But by creating a new social movement, new forms of political organization, and a sense of excitement and possibility not felt in politics for three decades, he bids to become one of the country's most consequential leaders.

McCain began with a triumphant primary comeback and then adapted too much to the wishes of a discredited party. He turned his campaign into a conventional enterprise that defined its candidate down. In the spring, Democrats feared that Republicans had stumbled upon the one foe who might weather the powerful tide of dissatisfaction. They worried that this independent-minded war hero could fully separate himself from Bush and run as a sufficient break from the status quo. In state after state during the primaries, McCain drew heavily on the votes of independents, moderates and Republicans who were unhappy with Bush.

But instead of carrying on as the un-Bush who defied conservative orthodoxy, McCain embraced the right for fear of losing it. He chose Sarah Palin as his running mate, which finally earned him cries of approval from the right but sent moderate voters scurrying Obama's way.