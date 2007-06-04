Imagine for a moment you were a car salesman and that you drew mostof your income from commissions--sell a few more minivans, get abigger paycheck, and so on. Now imagine the IRS said you didn'thave to pay full income taxes on those commissions--that you wouldbe taxed at half the normal rate. It'd be a pretty sweet deal foryou. But everybody else would complain. And rightly so: Why do cardealers deserve special treatment? Well, swap "hedge- fundmanagers" for "car dealers," and you've just become acquainted withthe latest skirmish in what the right calls "class warfare" but therest of us call restoring sanity to the federal tax code.

For many years now, the managers of hedge funds--large investmentfunds run exclusively for wealthy individuals--have taken theircompensation in so-called two-and-twenty arrangements. The tworefers to 2 percent of fund value, which the managers get as anannual management fee; the twenty refers to 20 percent of returns,which they take home annually as sort of a commission. These fundsare enormous, and the good ones do quite well. So you might not besurprised to hear that the fund managers make some extraordinaryincomes, sometimes in excess of $1 billion (yes, billion) a year.

And, hey, that's fine. This is America, and there's nothing wrongwith getting rich. But we do expect all Americans, even those withthe most money, to pay income tax like everybody else. And here'sthe surprise: These fund managers don't. Under current law, that 20percent is considered a form of capital gains. So, even though fundmanagers can take the bulk of their earnings this way, they willpay taxes on it at the reduced rate for capital gains--which is 15percent, or less than half what they would pay for other forms ofincome. Among those taken aback by this arrangement is Senator MaxBaucus, the chairman of the Finance Committee, who has convenedmeetings on the subject with an eye toward closing the loophole.

The investment community has responded, predictably, by dispatchinglobbyists. The Wall Street Journal editorial page has responded,just as predictably, by throwing a tantrum. "There's no goodrationale for this," say the high priests of conservativeeconomics, "beyond the fact that Congress wants money and privateequity funds have lots of it"--which, in more sensible circles, isknown as trying to finance the essential operations of governmentin the fairest way possible. The Journal also argues that reformwill hamper the economy, since the current tax break "aligns" theinterests of managers and investors--as if a fund manager makingonly threequarters of a billion dollars might be tempted to screwhis investors, while a fund manager making the full billionwouldn't.