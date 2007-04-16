Infant mortality statistics--like life expectancy--reflect a mosaic of factors. Dismissing American health care on the basis of such statistics is like declaring Cuban democracy stronger than America's based on voter turnout. In reality, if you measure a health care system by how well it serves its sick citizens, American medicine excels. In my book, The Cure, I focus on various types of care, such as heart disease, psychiatry, and cancer. I conclude that Americans come out on top.

Five-year survival rates for various types of cancers bear this out. For patients diagnosed with stage I colorectal cancer, survival is 90 percent in the United States, but just 80 percent in Germany and down to 70 percent in Great Britain. Breast cancer survival is better, too: at 97 percent for stage I carcinomas, versus 78 percent in Great Britain.

You explain these statistics by suggesting that American doctors are simply overly zealous, scanning everyone, turning up tumors in the aged, and then pushing patients into "early treatment of the disease [that] may do more harm than good." I'd offer another explanation: American medicine offers better, more state-of-the-art care. A study done in 2003 for Britain's National Health Service found that, long after its approval, more than 1,000 eligible British women with breast cancer were still not receiving Herceptin (and European access to cancer drugs is hardly more encouraging). Drugs like Erbitux, used to treated advanced bowel cancer, aren't available in Canadian hospitals. Forty percent of Britons diagnosed with cancer will never see an oncologist.

True, that doesn't necessarily reflect itself in overall death rates in every type of cancer--such statistics, like all national life-expectancy figures, tie into other factors like diet. But the big picture is impressive: U.S. cancer deaths have, adjusting for age, fallen 1 percent per year since 1991--a record unmatched in the Western world.

There are, though, international studies that suggest American health care is a dud. You write about a Health Affairs paper analyzing five nations. Add this to a growing list including a multi-volume WHO report and a widely-cited Harvard study. These studies reflect the bias of their authors: The World Health Oranization (WHO) report was more concerned with equality than timeliness of care; the Harvard study confused health and health care; the Health Affairs paper made questionable assumptions (like the supposition that longer hospital stays resulted in more efficient health care).

My central point: Don't measure a country's health care system by how well it promotes socialist goals or social engineering; judge a system by how well it serves people when they're ill. And, in this area, America is the best. That's why Arab princes come to our hospitals. And why patients from Niagara Falls, Ontario, with stage 4 colon cancer are sent by their government to Niagara Falls, New York, for treatment.

How unusual a position to be in. I've just written a critical book on American health care and now seem to offer up an unabashed defense of it. It's true that U.S. health care is riddled with problems. But government-run health care systems haven't managed to deliver better medicine at lower cost. Countries like Canada and Great Britain and France have simply found ways to ration the care their citizens need.

Best,

David