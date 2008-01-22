This particular stat surprised me. As a reporter pre-South Carolina, it was really easy to get a false impression of the depth of evangelical support for Huckabee there. What’s the easiest way to report out the evangelicals’ interest in a candidate? Call some pastors! After all, their phone numbers can be Googled, while there’s no handy directory for lay believers. But it turned out the pastors didn’t really represent the attitude of their flocks.

I did my own version of the pastor poll down in South Carolina. The afternoon a huge pastor’s conference in Columbia ended, I stood outside the building as finely dressed pastors of all ages and races trickled from the doors. “Who’s your candidate?” I would ask each little cluster that walked by. The shout would almost always come: “Huckabee!” Four out of five pastors I asked favored Huckabee; the rest weren’t generally supporters of another candidate but just didn’t want to say for whom they were voting.

Later, I asked two South Carolina evangelical leaders to explain the discrepancy between my informal survey outside the pastors’ conference (revealing huge excitement for Huckabee!) and a Thursday poll in Columbia’s The State, which, surprisingly, showed evangelicals still undecided and a good proportion of them leaning towards McCain. “I think [Huckabee] is stronger among pastors, but lay evangelicals are still struggling,” Frank Page, the head of the Southern Baptist Convention, told me. Mike Hamlet, the quite political pastor of the immense First Baptist North Spartanburg--his office sports the Order of the Palmetto award he won from Governor Mark Sanford and a framed American flag--had a different theory. The respondents favoring other candidates, “they’re not real evangelicals. If people say, ‘I like [Huckabee] because of Scripture, but I don’t like his tax policy,’ they are not reflecting an evangelical lifestyle.” Hamlet defines “real” evangelicals as people whose votes rest on sanctity of life, character, and a candidate’s interest in the Judeo-Christian ethic more than “lower issues” like immigration or terrorism.

Page’s and Hamlet’s answers were framed differently, but they’re actually the same. The evangelical community in South Carolina is so big--60 percent!--that it functions more like a microcosm of the Republican pool than as a bloc that behaves differently. Evangelicals in South Carolina aren’t a smaller, ridiculed (and therefore bonded) subset keen to assert their power by turning out en masse for a candidate. On the contrary--it’s actually trendy in South Carolina to call oneself an evangelical.

The evangelicals within the evangelicals--i.e., hardcore evangelicals, like pastors or those who go to Saturday Bible study and Wednesday prayer circles, Hamlet’s “real” evangelicals--went for Huckabee; but a lot of other self-identified evangelicals felt free to pick McCain on the basis of electability and national security.