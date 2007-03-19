In any tightly contested Republican presidential primary, the rivalcampaigns will inevitably get to smearing each other as secrethomo-lovers, gun- haters, or abortion-coddlers. The convenientthing about this particular GOP primary is that they don't evenhave to lie. It's all true.

In the contest between Mitt Romney, Rudy Giuliani, and John McCain,flip- flopping is the coin of the realm. Romney was the chiefvictim at last week's Conservative Political Action Conference,with "Romney flip-flops" being handed out and Flip Romney thedolphin making an appearance. But the other two are just asvulnerable. Hardly a week goes by without a video surfacing of oneof them saying something embarrassingly at odds with their currentposition. (An oppo dump on Giuliani is rumored to be forthcoming.)Watching the next year's worth of flip-flop attacks is going to belike watching hemophiliacs go at one another with chainsaws.

As aesthetically delightful as this spectacle may be, though, it'sintellectually unsatisfying. It's perfectly sensible thatRepublicans (or anybody) would prefer a candidate who genuinelyagrees with them. What's not sensible is how flip-flopping hasbecome the metric by which we gauge their sincerity.

On the scoreboard of major flip-flops, Giuliani (partial-birthabortion and gun control) and Romney (abortion and gay rights) bothlead with two. McCain trails with one (the Bush tax cuts, which hevoted against but now vows to keep). I suppose if you count as aflip-flop McCain's embrace of onetime agent of intolerance JerryFalwell, that would tie him up on the leader board. (Though, inMcCain's defense, it's not literally a flip-flop, as he neverspecifically said he wouldn't hug Falwell.)