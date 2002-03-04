In these efforts they had a valuable ally in Thomas, the powerful Ways and Means chairman whose California district contains some of the most productive cotton fields in the country. Despite his otherwise impeccable libertarian credentials, Thomas has supported some of the more protectionist pieces of legislation of the last 15 years, including the 1986 and 1987 textile protection acts. Negotiating at the November meeting of the World Trade Organization in Qatar, Aldonas reportedly told Pakistani negotiators that he couldn't lower tariffs on textiles for fear of angering Thomas.

The Bush administration's efforts to win over the textile caucus on TPA verged on the obsequious. Zoellick camped out in the offices of undecided congressmen. Bush telephoned caucus members and invited them over to the White House. And even then it wasn't enough. With minutes remaining in the vote, the administration sat on the edge of a 215 to 210 defeat. To pull out the last-second victory, they caved on everything--exactly the kind of legislative hostage-taking TPA is supposed to prevent. Brandishing a letter from House leaders pledging to limit the import of Caribbean fabrics, South Carolina's Jim DeMint switched his vote. Almost immediately, three other congressmen followed. Finally, Hayes--who later claimed the White House had promised him it would not hike Pakistani quotas--voted with his party, passing the legislation and sparing the administration a monumental humiliation. On the floor of the House, Hayes broke down in tears. According to The Hill newspaper, Tom DeLay walked over to put his arm around Hayes and assured him that he hadn't just sealed his defeat in the upcoming midterm elections.

But hayes's reflection is by no means assured. He first won his seat in 1998 by 3,000 votes. And in the last round of redistricting, the North Carolina state legislature has made his political survival even more tenuous, adding 107,000 suburban Charlotte voters to his previously rural district. With Hayes's TPA vote, Democratic challengers sense blood in the water. As one of them, a lawyer named Billy Richardson, put it at a Charlotte forum in January, "Robin Hayes looked people in the eye and said, 'I'm not going to let them take your job.' And with his arm twisted and a tear in his eye, he did just that."

The fate of a single two-term GOP congressman such as Hayes might not mean much under normal circumstances. But, with a mere six-seat majority, Republican control of the House could rest on the survival of Robin Hayes. And the survival of Robin Hayes rests on his ability to hold the White House to its word on textiles--to create the impression that he bargained away his TPA vote for some major industry-saving concessions. To give Hayes the help he needs, DeLay has lobbied the White House to stick to its promises, according to an aide to a member of the Textile Caucus. At the House leadership's urging, last month Evans traveled to Hayes's district to announce the formation of an interagency working group that will devise plans for boosting the industry's competitiveness. And every time the Commerce Department makes noises about Pakistan, House Republicans raise hell. At the mere mention of Pakistan in a recent conference call with Aldonas, aides to textile congressmen exclaimed things like: "I can't believe we're even having this discussion." The campaign has worked to devastating effect, with Pakistan receiving just one-tenth of the assistance Musharraf requested--far from enough to offset its war-related losses.

The atmi's Bremer is unapologetic. "We need to hold firm," he argues. "If we help Pakistan, a dozen more countries will come asking for the same. We won't have any reason not to give it to them." It's a plausible protectionist argument--except for one uncomfortable fact: In three years the World Trade Organization will phase out virtually all textile quotas. The United States agreed to this as part of the 1994 Uruguay Rounds of gatt, and even Bremer agrees it won't be reversed. In other words, the textile lobby has spent millions of dollars and interfered with wartime foreign policy to prolong a protectionist regime that's already slated for imminent extinction. Who are the grave robbers here?