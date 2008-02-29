Have you ever heard the name Anne Boleyn? Then you're already way ahead of this dreary period soap opera.

Anne Boleyn (Natalie Portman) stands at the scaffold, sentenced to death. Next to her hovers the headsman, his broad sword gleaming. All around, the crowd brays for blood. All of it, that is, except for her gentle sister Mary (Scarlett Johansson), who watches with fear and apprehension. Henry VIII (Eric Bana) has promised Mary that he will spare Anne’s life, but time is running out. Suddenly, there is a rustle at the edge of the throng, and royal couriers hurriedly make their way to Mary, bearing a handwritten message. Is it the king’s pardon?

It’s a real cliffhanger. Or, rather, it would be for anyone who’d never heard the name Anne Boleyn. But given that the word in the English language with which she is most closely associated is “beheading,” it’s a rather peculiar tease, a will-he-or-won’t-he in which we already know he didn’t. There are many such moments in The Other Boleyn Girl, a film that relies heavily on the assumption that its audience will be as indifferent to basic history as it is. It’s a Harlequin Romance version of the English Reformation, a soggy saga of sex and betrayal, girlish schemes and broken hearts.

The story begins with the Boleyn parents marrying off Mary, their younger daughter, to a decent but hardly renowned young swain. Anne, they have decided, is talented enough to reserve for a loftier match. But the potential match that soon arises, though lofty, is hardly conventional: Henry the VIII, King of England, is in the market for a mistress, preferably one who can bear him the son that his wife, Catherine (Ana Torrent), has been unable to. Anne’s father and uncle conspire to make Anne that mistress, but Henry’s eyes instead fall upon Mary, whose recent marriage he sees as little impediment to his affections.

Sweet, innocent Mary is soon in the king’s bed, while ambitious, scheming Anne is banished to France for an unrelated sexual indiscretion. When Mary becomes pregnant, however, Anne is brought back by her family and charged with keeping Henry’s wandering ardors focused on Mary during her confinement. Anne instead redirects them onto herself, flirting shamelessly but refusing to put out until Henry promises to end his relationships with both her sister and the queen. (That she finally succeeds in eliciting this pledge at the exact moment when Mary bears him the son for which he’s long prayed is one of the film’s more comical contrivances.) Henry, of course, breaks with Rome, annuls his marriage, and takes Anne as his new queen. And we all know how well that turns out.