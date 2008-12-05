On the trail, Obama managed to win over both camps. He satisfied the unions by working with Darling-Hammond, yet drew boos at one union meeting by praising merit pay. At an American Enterprise Institute forum in early October, Obama education adviser Michael Johnston, a former TFA teacher, assured a nervous crowd that Darling-Hammond’s opinion was just one among many in the campaign and pointed to a speech in which Obama proposed doubling federal spending on charter schools as emblematic of his real views. And, just before the election, Obama publicly praised Rhee, who is at war with the D.C. teachers’ union over tenure. “Obama was careful during the campaign to assure both sides he was with them, with a wink, wink and a nod, nod,” says Petrilli.

The winking and nodding paid off. Despite nagging misgivings, the reform community threw its support to Obama. But reformers grew worried when he selected Darling-Hammond for the transition. “What’s disappointing is the fact that Darling-Hammond is a staunch opponent of TFA and other alternative programs,” Rhee says. “We get many of our best teachers through those routes. Somebody who’s coming into this with thoughts about shutting those down is extremely problematic.” They became even more nervous when Darling-Hammond appeared on short lists for education secretary, along with more reform-friendly types like Joel Klein and Arne Duncan of Chicago Public Schools. “Since Darling-Hammond surfaced as officially on the policy team, there have been a lot of people e-mailing asking, ‘What should we do, should we be talking more about our reservations?’ ” says Joe Williams, executive director of Democrats for Education Reform. TFA declined to comment on Darling-Hammond’s appointment, but, in late November, it sent an e-mail to alumni encouraging them to “stay on top of about [sic] what is happening and not happening regarding education reform” and directing them to the website of its political arm, where photos of Darling-Hammond and Joel Klein are captioned with a reminder that the Democratic factional debate is “spilling over into a battle over Secretary of Education.”

Reformers are quick to say that, while they disagree strongly with her methods, they don’t doubt that Darling-Hammond wants to improve schools. And she does have significant support within the education establishment. “Her approach works,” says Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, one of the nation’s largest teachers’ unions. “She’s been involved in education reform since before a lot of these newcomers.” Ash Vasudeva, who works with Darling-Hammond at Stanford, says she’s “a passionate advocate of the teaching profession.” More than 2,500 people have signed an online petition pushing for her Cabinet appointment.

Darling-Hammond also insisted, in a lengthy e-mail, that her positions promote reform. “I don’t care who is for and who is against an idea, what matters is whether the idea will improve education for children,” she wrote. She said that her opinions are “really not an issue” because the transition team is charged with “figur[ing] out how to implement the policy platform already developed by the Obama campaign.”

That may be, but, with Darling-Hammond as the point person on deciding how to implement the most important pieces of an undoubtedly evolving platform, it’s easy to imagine reform-backed proposals falling by the wayside. That’s why, even if she does not secure a position in the Obama administration, the symbolism and influence she has in this preliminary stage are troubling. Vexing education’s boldest change agents won’t help Obama substantiate his still-murky education reform credentials and forge bipartisan policies. And, if Obama does elevate her to his Cabinet, the appointment would leave lasting wounds, both among reformers and in the nation’s schools. “Hopes would be dashed . . . if [the secretary of education] isn’t reformed-minded,” Williams says.