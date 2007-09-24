AOL's Gone, and a Dream About D.C. Leaves With It

When AOL announced last week that it was relocating its top brass from northern Virginia to new digs in Manhattan, it didn't quite feel like the end of an era. For most folks, after all, the firm's moment had ended long ago, in the wake of its disastrous merger with Time Warner in 2000. Then known as America Online, the Dulles-based Internet titan bought out the pillar of old media, promising new fortunes via the magic of synergy. It didn't quite work out that way, to the dismay of shareholders, employees, and the now-cashiered executives behind the deal. But if AOL is already well-established as a byword for Internet-related hubris, its move nonetheless signals the passing of a more humble aspiration: That Washington D.C., more than 200 years after its founding, was finally becoming just another part of the United States.

It's hard to remember now, but there was a time not so long ago when people (plausibly!) argued that the capital city's goings-on just weren't that important. Before 9/11, before the Iraq war, before the Bush-era explosion in government hiring, the importance of federal Washington seemed to shrink right along with the payroll. Bill Clinton's micro initiatives seemed a lot less important than Bill Gates' macro-endeavors. "I'm sorry that we have to have a Washington presence," the world's richest man said in 1995. "We thrived during our first 16 years without any of this." Voters, said then-Senator Fred Thompson, "longed for the day when Washington would be irrelevant, and now they've finally reached that Nirvana."

You'd think the capital's elite would have resented being tarred as pushers of increasingly anachronistic paper. But firms like AOL helped them embrace their alleged irrelevance. There was no reason to feel marooned in this new age of American capitalism--rather, the local chattering class discovered, greater Washington was home to a lot of the action. The area around Dulles airport, named after the ultimate pinstriped government insider, was now home to numerous firms that had little to do with the business of electing politicians or administering bureaucracies: MCI, Lucent, Nextel, Alcatel, AT%amp%T, Roadrunner, and Network Solutions, among others, had either headquarters or major facilities there. Washington's exurban counties began to mirror sprawlvilles all over the sunbelt and into Silicon Valley, with McMansions and office parks and breadwinners whose employment future depended more on the stock market than on the next election.

"Washington is being transformed from a company town into a diverse and complex corporate community," wrote Jonathan Yardley in 2000 in the Washington Post. "The old company--the government of the United States--may still be the 800-pound gorilla, but it's outside rather than inside the Beltway that the real action is now: along the Dulles Access Road and other suburban highways, in the offices of the high-tech companies that have completely transformed the local and regional economy." The rest of the media followed suit, gushing with amazement: Dig the guy who gave up a powerhouse Capitol Hill job for a high-tech career! See the most important new nonstop from Dulles--it flies to Silicon Valley, not Moscow! When The Palm opened a Tyson's Corner outpost, its walls festooned with drawings of AOL chieftains instead of big-name lobbyists, it proved a perfect metaphor. "You want before and after pictures of the tech revolution?" wrote Post local columnist Marc Fisher. "The Palm downtown: ties, suits, meaty hands, steaks and chops, midday drinks, lunches that linger till 2:30, 3. Tysons: open collars, golf shirts, gym-toned bodies, sparkling water, lunches that start at 11:30 and finish fast."