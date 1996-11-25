With God on Their Sides

In the romantic literature of the nineteenth century, especially in the works of the Montenegrin Bishop Njegos, Prince Lazar became the martyr and the redeemer of the suffering Serbian nation, a veritable Christ-figure. In more than one figurative representation Lazar appears as though seated at the Last Supper, surrounded by twelve apostle warriors. Sells's book contains a reproduction of one of these pictures. In Njegos's epic poem, "The Mountain Wreath," generally held to be the greatest poem in the Serbian language, Serbian warriors massacre the Slavic Muslims, men, women and children; and on their return from the slaughter of these "Turks" or "Turkifiers," the warriors take communion without confession, showing clearly that the killing of such traitors to the race was not a sin. Other pieces of Serbian nationalist literature, including works by the Nobel Prize-winning writer Ivo Andric, are imbued with hatred and contempt for the Ottoman Turks and for the "Turkifiers." In recent years, members of the gangster Arkan's Serbian "Tiger Militia" carried out atrocities in Bosnia, allegedly in response to Muslim depravity and a Muslim plan to annihilate all Serbs: rather than waiting for such an eventuality, the Serbian warriors took preventive action.

Preventive action has been an important item in Serbian nationalist propaganda. Acting in accordance with the established East European tradition, the Serbian media present their country as surrounded by enemies and threatened by a declining birthrate, made all the more worrisome by an allegedly higher birthrate among Bosnian Muslims. A cartoon in the Literary Gazette, the official journal of the Association of Serbian Writers, depicts a Muslim and a Catholic cleric arguing over a Serbian baby. (It is reproduced in Sells's book.) The prelate wants to baptize the baby and the Muslim wants to circumcise him; and the second frame shows the prelate gouging out the baby's eyes while the Muslim prepares to circumcise him. The remedy for such alleged atrocities has often been the rape of Muslim women "to plant the seed" of a Christian in a Muslim womb. Serbian propagandists, paid by the government, have been using the language of extreme paranoia. True, many Serbs have resisted this insanity, but more of them from among the common people than from among Serbian intellectuals, literati, academics and Orthodox clergymen.

Sells does not doubt the genocidal (and gynocidal) character of the Serbian, and to a lesser extent Croatian, crusades against the Muslims. The book opens with a description of how, on August 25, 1992, the Serbian army began shelling the National Library of Bosnia-Herzegovina in Sarajevo from positions in the mountains directly in front of it. The shelling did not stop until a "million books, more than a hundred thousand manuscripts and rare books, and centuries of historical records of Bosnia-Herzegovina went up in flames." Next came the turn of the National Museum and other cultural institutions. (The Serb gunners apologized only when their shells accidentally hit the Holiday Inn.) What the Serb artillery missed, the Croatian nationalist militia finished off later. The fundamental ideology behind it all, writes Sells, was Christoslavism, the conviction that Slavs are Christians by nature, and that conversion to Islam was a betrayal of the Slavic race.

Sells, a half-Serb, categorically condemns the behavior of the Serbian political, military and literary elite. Yet he is even more critical, if that is possible, of the United Nations, NATO and the Western political leadership. The Geneva Convention of 1948 demanded that all signatory powers prevent genocide and punish it. Article 51 of the U.N. Charter formally recognized the right of every nation to defend itself. Yet it was the Western powers, urged on by Great Britain, who organized the arms embargo on Bosnia, thus delivering the defenseless Bosnian state to its enemies. Spurred on by a false humanitarianism, Christian leaders and organizations, including the World Council of Churches, opposed both the lifting of the embargo and the use of NATO forces. Supplying humanitarian aid under U.N. control made the U. N. peacekeepers hostages of the Serbs and Croatian forces.