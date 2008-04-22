The Poor Little Rich Candidate

From a political standpoint, though, it's a bit surprising that so many conservatives are up in arms about the Millionaires' Amendment. Given that the Court has already upheld most of the key provisions of McCain–Feingold, it's hard to see how Section 319 is particularly objectionable. It imposes no new limit on campaign spending or contribution, and in fact facilitates political speech by loosening contribution limits that conservatives find too stifling. The assault on it seems to stem in large measure from a sort of kitchen-sink strategy that envisions challenging as many different parts of the law as possible, in order to, as George Will put it, "accelerate the unraveling of McCain–Feingold."

But the specific argument against the Millionaires' Amendment risks undercutting conservatives' case against campaign-finance restrictions in general, which maintains that speech is not zero-sum: Candidates should be permitted to raise and spend unlimited amounts of money because doing so doesn't interfere with their opponents' rights to convey their own messages to the public. In this case, however, those siding with Davis contend that, in the context of a political campaign, speech is zero-sum. Letting the poorer candidate raise more money limits the richer one’s freedom to speak. As Davis argued in his brief for the Court, "to the extent that Section 319 ... enhances her opponent's campaign, the self-financed candidate's political speech is impaired."

Solicitor General Paul Clement, in arguing the case for the FEC, described that assertion as "an odd sort of First Amendment claim." It has a number of troubling implications. For one, it would cast a pall on the constitutionality of the presidential public finance system, as well as similar systems for some state-level offices, which provide public money to candidates who agree to abide by spending limits and forgo private financing. By Davis ' logic, these rules would seem to unconstitutionally burden the free-speech rights of their opponents, though his lawyers claim otherwise.

This points toward the larger political landmine conservatives are tiptoeing around by supporting Davis ' suit. If speech in the context of political campaigns is really zero-sum after all, we have far greater problems than the one Davis brought before the Court. Davis ' supporters are trying to have it two ways, by arguing both that the benefit available to candidate Richie Rich's opponent impinges on Richie’s free speech, and also that when Richie outspends his opponent 20-to-1, that opponent’s free speech isn’t impinged at all. Any notion of leveling the playing field in political campaigns--even if no limits are placed on any candidate's expenditures--would go out the window. Ultimately, the premise that citizens (potential candidates all) enjoy genuine political equality would be called into question, as would the fundamental bargain underlying a liberal society: that the exercise of your basic rights doesn't intrude upon mine.