Alberto Gonzales: petulant, embarrassing, triumphant

Washington scandals have life spans. Like the life spans of human beings, vigorous and careful nourishment can lengthen them, but fundamentally they are determined by some mysterious, deep-hidden genetic code. At a certain point--often when they are just beginning to open into the full bloom of all they have to offer--they just start to wither and fade.

Sitting in this morning's Senate Judiciary Committee hearing with Attorney General Alberto Gonzales, it was clear that we are well into the U.S. attorney scandal's geriatric decline. The press tables were half empty. Senators trickled in late. Chairman Patrick Leahy, who rarely forgoes an opportunity to present his speeches with the full bombast of an ancient tragedian, mouthed his stock opener without any gusto. Gonzales, for his part, looked cheerful, shaking hands and laughing with Democratic Senator Ben Cardin. Even the protesters seemed less on point. At the last Gonzo hearing, riotous people dressed in attorney general masks and prison uniforms jockeyed to get into the room. Today, however, the main protester I noticed--an immaculately dressed, mournful-eyed man standing silently amid the onlookers--held up a sign that had little to do (at least, we hope) with the matter at hand: FBI, it read. STOP RAPING MY WIFE.

The decline in the Justice flap's power to shock and draw interest is a major shame, because so much more information has come out since Gonzales's last appearance on the Hill. Former Justice peon Monica Goodling has revealed that Gonzales probably tried to coach her testimony. Former Deputy Attorney General James Comey's told an unexpected and bizarre tale of Gonzales and then-White House Chief of Staff Andy Card rushing at night to the bedside of sedated, post-surgical then-Attorney General John Ashcroft to try to get him to sign off on an intelligence issue (according to some, the warrantless surveillance program) other top Justice officials had decided was illegal. And now we have a Washington Post story revealing that the board meant to oversee intelligence abuses quietly went out of existence during Bush's first term. Today would have been a better moment than April to haul Gonzales before the eyes of the world for the first time, because for him to answer the question "Do you think you should still be attorney general?" in the affirmative now is just so much more insane.

Republican Senator Arlen Specter, actually, was the one committee member who really brought home the stark change in Gonzales's circumstances. The Democrats on the committee have always been hard on Gonzales, but, at the last hearing, Specter treated the attorney general like a concerned parent would a child: critically, but gently. Today, however, he threw the book at the Attorney General. "It seems to me this is decimating, Mr. Attorney General, to your credibility," he told Gonzales in his opening remarks. "Is your department functioning?" he shouted. "Do you review these matters?" Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein was in awe. "In my time in the Senate I have never heard comments like that coming from both sides of the aisle," she said. If there was any doubt as to whether Specter was the hero of the hearing, consider this withering exchange: