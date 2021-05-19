Homes for Dukhobors

Slava Bohu, The Story of the Dukhobors

By J. F. C. Wright.

New York: Farrar and Rinehart. 438 pages. $3.50.

Nu (as the author would say), this is a highly entertaining account of what the Dukhobors did, or declined to do, in Caucasia and Canada. Although the first chapters dealing with the history of the movement are anything but dull, the real fun starts when the bearded babes have been shipped to the remote wood selected for them by hopeful humanitarians. King Lear and his Fool lost on a Heath, the Little White Cows in “South Wind,” Northern fairy tales, the glamorous, albeit fast, colors of modern journalism—such are some of the various impressions and associadons suggested by Mr. Wright’s work.

The exact recipe (a litde flogging and lots of Siberia) which the Russian government used in trying to cure a remarkably obstinate sect of its aversion for military service was doubtless a nauseating affair; but when another, more patient, state saw its own laws ignored by those difficult people and solemnly herded them into air-condidoned prisons, persecudon remained persecution from the Dukhobor point of view. Indeed, they must have preferred the ispravnik to the sheriff, as a sock on the jaw must have conveyed a plainer mode of martyrdom than did the unintelligible exigences of a foreign police force.