Homes for Dukhobors

The exact recipe (a litde flogging and lots of Siberia) which the Russian government used in trying to cure a remarkably obstinate sect of its aversion for military service was doubtless a nauseating affair; but when another, more patient, state saw its own laws ignored by those difficult people and solemnly herded them into air-condidoned prisons, persecudon remained persecution from the Dukhobor point of view. Indeed, they must have preferred the ispravnik to the sheriff, as a sock on the jaw must have conveyed a plainer mode of martyrdom than did the unintelligible exigences of a foreign police force.

A queer flaw in the morality of a movement cannot help affecting its faith in some queer way, and in the Dukhobors’ case there was a Haw, which Mr. Wright defines very neatly. It is one thing to refuse obedience to the state because “we have no master except God”; but the situation is entirely different when this assertion is a deliberate falsehood. For there was a definite man behind God, and that man was Peter Verigin.

The secret of this leadership was kept with remarkable care and success. Verigin, an exile in Siberia, happened to come across the teachings of Tolstoy and, without acknowledging his sources, infused a few Tolstoyan ideas into the sermons he sent to his distant flock. Tolstoy, who was quite unaware of Verigin’s existence, experienced a pleasant shock when casual contact with some Dukhobors revealed the amazing fact that his own views were being naively professed by ignorant muzhiks. Without Tolstoy’s help, the exodus to Canada would hardly have taken place. There were among the Dukhobors, to be sure, many fine fellows and stanch Christians; but when one reads of their childish behavior and futile feuds, one feels somehow that the whole trend of the movement would have been, historically far more important had not that initial cunning (inspired by practical purposes) subtly corrupted its core.