The bipartisan outreach is just one sign of how determined the Obama team is to avoid the mistakes that bedeviled Clinton’s effort. Another--and far more important--example is the speed with which Obama has moved on health care. At this point in 1993, Bill Clinton was still assembling his infamous health care task force, in part because he hadn’t even settled on a general framework for reform until just three months before Election Day. It would be nearly a full year before he introduced his plan formally. Obama, by contrast, unveiled his plan in the early stages of the presidential campaign--back in May 2007, seven months before the first caucus and primary. And even before the general election campaign was over, Obama’s health care advisors--led by Daschle--met with key stakeholders and critical players in Congress in order to get an early start on a bill.

But amidst all of these hopeful portents, a very discouraging one landed like a thud last month--although the timing, just days before the political world shut down for the holidays, meant almost nobody noticed it. It came in the form of a report by the Congressional Budget Office (CBO), analyzing the budget implications of the many different reforms that politicians have proposed in the last few years. Its chief finding: Making better use of information technology, emphasizing preventative care, and reducing the use of less effective treatments were great ideas that would make people healthier. But they wouldn’t actually save that much money--at least, not as much as Obama and other would-be reformers have been suggesting they would.

The CBO report was not the final word on the subject; as it noted, it didn’t take into account how various reforms might interact. (In other words, it didn’t consider whether better information technology combined with more scrutiny of ineffective treatments might yield additional savings not possible if one or the other were tried separately.) The estimates carried high degrees of uncertainty, since they involved extrapolating from limited data. And they were confined to the ten-year budget window. It’s possible some of the reforms might not yield all that much savings right away, but could make a huge difference later on.

Still, if the report is right, expanding coverage and guaranteeing adequate insurance is going to take more creative budgeting than Obama and his team anticipated. And while there are ways to solve that problem, none of them are easy politically. Obama and his advisors could double-down on their commitment to scrutinize new treatments for effectiveness--an idea they tout but which they’ve yet to flesh out. But the harder they push in that direction, the more drug- and device-makers--who profit mightily on innovations of questionable use--will squawk. Obama could also hold fast on his promise to create a public insurance pool into which anybody could enroll--an innovation that would likely reduce the cost of health care, since the plan’s publicly set rates would drive prices down for everybody. (Interestingly, this was one option the CBO did not consider.) But the public plan is a non-starter for the insurance industry and its conservative allies; it also sets off alarms among doctors and hospitals, who fear declining reimbursements.

Conversely, Obama could decide simply to run higher deficits--or to raise more money by, say, changing the tax treatment of health insurance. But budget hawks will fight the former while Obama himself warned about “raising taxes on health insurance” during the campaign (although, to be fair, that was in the context of John McCain’s reforms--under which such changes would have had a vastly different impact). And while Obama can put some health care spending into the two-year stimulus package he’s proposing, the real financial difficulty of reform is the ongoing costs, which grow with inflation and which will require long-term, rather than one-time, solutions.