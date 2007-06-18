Within four months, Zoellick had run afoul of the think tank'sboard, and he left to serve as a foreign policy adviser to GeorgeW. Bush's campaign. A protege of James Baker, he assisted hismentor during the Florida recount and then, after the election, wasrewarded with the post of U.S. trade representative. Bader says hisboss "mellowed" during his stint as ustr: "I think he'd learnedfrom some of his previous management experience the risks in howhis personality was perceived." But other former colleagues sayZoellick was still given to temper tantrums, and they recall thathe periodically humiliated employees in public. He was known tohold grudges and could be remarkably thin-skinned. In 2005, theFinancial Times reported on a testy exchange between Zoellick andEU Trade Commissioner Peter Mandelson over subsidies for Airbus.According to the paper, the exchange involved Zoellick saying "youdon't have to spin" and ultimately "slamming down the telephone."After the story appeared, Zoellick wrote a letter to the editor todispute that he had hung up first--and to insist that he had neverapologized to Mandelson, as the paper reported, "because I had noreason to do so." "I suggest in the future that the FT check itssources," he wrote snippily.

"Zoellick wasn't an organizations man," says a veteran of his tenureat csis. "He was good at saying, 'This is the way things shouldbe,' and he's a smart guy. What he didn't get were interofficedynamics, the way that people who are entrenched can dig theirheels in." Yet that is exactly the skill Zoellick will need as hetries to steer the World Bank; and, by all accounts, that isprecisely where Wolfowitz faltered.

But it isn't just Zoellick's personality that could create problems.There are questions about his politics, too. As ustr, he wasunquestionably a brilliant negotiator and managed to keepinternational economic issues alive in an administration that hadmostly lost interest after September 11. But not everyone isconvinced that his time there bodes well for the World Bank. "Ithink his [appointment] is a dagger drawn at the developingcountries," Jagdish Bhagwati, an economist at Columbia, told me.Bhagwati is hardly a man of the far left; he has written booksdefending free trade against anti-globalization activists. But hepoints out that Zoellick's tenure as ustr involved a much heavierfocus on bilateral deals with developing countries than on broadmultilateral trade agreements. The idea, Bhagwati says, was to allowthe United States to negotiate with poorer countries one-on-one inorder to force them to accept demands unrelated to trade. "He wasusing bilateral deals with Chile and Singapore to try to ramthrough restrictions on the use of capital controls," Bhagwatisays. "I can't think of a single developmental economist who wouldsay this is a good idea, and it suggests a cavalier interest indeveloping countries."

Moreover, Zoellick's Office of the ustr often put economicdevelopment at the service of the Bush administration's foreignpolicy. Before the invasion of Iraq, a trade official darkly hintedthat the administration would have a "long memory" when it came tothose who crossed it. That year, Zoellick scotched a trade dealwith New Zealand, which had opposed the war--while fast-tracking adeal with Australia, which had backed it. He also reacted angrilywhen Egypt balked at supporting a U.S. challenge to Europe's ban ongenetically modified foods, announcing that the country hadjeopardized its hopes of a free-trade agreement. During a speech inMay 2003, Zoellick said the United States would require"cooperation--or better--on foreign policy and security issues"from potential trading partners. While such a worldview may bedefensible from the U. S. trade representative, it could encounterheavy resistance at the World Bank. One of the main complaintsabout Wolfowitz's anti-corruption campaign was that he conducted itin a haphazard and selective manner: It wasn't always clear whyChad was targeted but not Lebanon, or Uzbekistan but not Tajikistan,and many suspected that Wolfowitz was simply carrying out aneoconservative foreign policy by other means. "I think he sees thebank as another instrument to achieve what I see as long-heldgoals," one former Bank official told The New Yorker. Given histrack record, Zoellick will have to prove quickly that he does notintend to take the same tack.

At the moment, of course, he is sending all the right signals. Asustr, Zoellick hired Chris Padilla, a former Kodak lobbyist, to dopublic outreach and put a more palatable face on the agency.Padilla, who now works in the Commerce Department, is quietlyreaching out to European representatives to assuage their concernsover Zoellick's appointment. Moreover, at the beginning of thismonth, Zoellick embarked on a two-week listening tour in Africa,Europe, and Latin America--a sign that he is serious aboutmollifying those countries still seething over Wolfowitz's tenure.Yet former colleagues at the Office of the ustr note that Zoellickdid something very similar in his first year there, making a showof extending an olive branch to labor and environmental groups onlyto disregard their concerns later. If that's what happens at theWorld Bank, President Bush won't be the only one scowling.