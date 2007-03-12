Finally--a miracle cure for everything!

Every now and again, the pharmaceutical industry stumbles upon a product with the power to transfix and transform a segment of society. Birth control pills were a biggie. Ditto cholesterol medication and anti-depressants. But this week, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that it was taking steps to protect consumers from what has the potential to become a culture-transforming pharmaceutical side effect: sleep-driving.

As the name suggests, sleep-driving is basically sleep walking with a twist: Instead of wandering around the yard in your jammies while semiconscious, you instead fire up the family Hummer and take it for a spin. According to the FDA, such motorized somnabulation is a rare but disturbing side effect of the 13 prescription sleep aids classified as sedative-hypnotics--Ambien, Halcion, Lunesta, Restoril, et cetera. The names may sound soothing, but any one of these meds has the potential to send you on a midnight run to Denny's, with no recollection of the outing whatsoever.

Given the clear potential for disaster in such behavior, the FDA has ordered drug makers to print up consumer-info pamphlets on sleep-driving, alert doctors to the condition, and slap clear warning labels on all sedative-hypnotics. And, since some of these drugs are thought to be riskier than others, the agency is also recommending that the drug companies conduct some clinical trials to determine the worst offenders. Yeah. Right. That's likely to happen. With around $1.7 billion in annual Ambien sales on the line, I'm sure Sanofi-Aventis is just raring to conduct a trial that has any possibility of showing that a competitor's offering might be safer. If the FDA is really serious about consumer protection, it should grow a pair and demand that these drugs be studied more thoroughly. It's one thing if my neighbor wants to take some wacky weight loss drug that he knows could give him a heart attack. It's quite another for him to be popping sleep meds that increase the odds he'll plow his Bronco into my family room.

To be sure, sleep-driving is thought to be rare--although just how rare is anyone's guess since, as the FDA points out, this is the sort of behavior many folks find too embarrassing to report. Complicating matters, the risk of sleep-driving rises dramatically when meds are mixed with alcohol, which means people may be even more hesitant to complain about odd behavior for fear of having their drinking habits scrutinized. Think about it: Some poor schmuck pops a couple of Lunestas with a glass of pinot then awakens six hours later to find himself sitting half-dressed in his Camry outside his daughter's middle school. Do you really think the guy's first impulse will be to notify the authorities?