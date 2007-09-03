Russell Crowe's Evocative 3:10 to Yuma Is Worth Catching

What is it with Russell Crowe and Bisbee, Arizona? The desert hamlet (population hovering around 6,000 at last count) was where Crowe's wounded cop, Bud White, headed at the conclusion of L.A. Confidential, to retire as the husband of a hooker-turned-dress-shop- proprietress bearing a striking resemblance to Veronica Lake. It's also where his legendary bandit, Ben Wade, begins what threatens to be an altogether less pleasant retirement when he's captured by the law in 3:10 to Yuma, James Mangold's evocative new remake of the 1957 Western classic.

Bisbee isn't the only echo shared by the nearly homonymous Crowe roles. White and Wade are both damaged quasi-orphans--the former, left alone with his mother's corpse for three days; the latter, abandoned with a Bible for the same span. And both grow up to be thoughtful brutes: the strong-arm cop who discovers he has the makings of a true detective after all, and the remorseless killer who delights in sketching animals and quoting Proverbs. Crowe has a gift for such roles, for locating tender spots in the hardest of men, and his performance in 3:10 to Yuma enticingly (if rather perversely) elevates villainy to something approaching heroism.

As is typical of the genre, the story is a simple one. After robbing a stage coach, Wade stops to enjoy a little female companionship in nearby Bisbee. But he enjoys it a little too long and is caught by the local marshal, with an assist by an unassuming rancher named Dan Evans (Christian Bale). It's decided that Wade should be taken to Contention City where, in two days' time, he can be placed on the 3:10 train to Yuma prison. Desperate for money to save his drought-ridden ranch, Evans agrees to accompany the team transporting Wade in exchange for 200 dollars. Such princely inducement is necessary because Wade's band of murderous cohorts is still at large and will doubtless seek to free him, preferably with copious bloodshed. After a simple subterfuge intended to convince them he's been taken by wagon in the opposite direction, the small party sets out for Contention and the train that, they hope, will bear evil out of their world.

Whereas the 1957 original, directed by Delmer Daves, didn't add much to this skeletal storyline, Mangold has put a little more meat on the bones. On the ride to Contention, the band encounters Apache braves intent on harming palefaces in general and railway-company vigilantes intent on harming Wade in particular. Alliances of convenience are formed and re-formed: Evans and a bully who'd been sent to collect his debts unite against Wade; Evans and Wade unite against the Apache. Evans's 14-year-old son even tags along to provide an Oedipal theme and heighten the emotional stakes.