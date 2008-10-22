Making sense of the confusing, contentious "problem" of voter fraud.

We were supposed to be beyond this. In 2000, George W. Bush’s freakishly thin margin of victory over Al Gore once more thrust the twin problems of voter access and voter legitimacy into the national spotlight. The Help America Vote Act (HAVA) of 2002 was meant to establish uniform, upgraded standards for registration and voting--but, this year, a new wave of conflicts over residency requirements, citizenship requirements, and legal cases invoking the Republican chestnut of “voter fraud” suggest that the issues that brought us the long national nightmare of the Florida recount won’t die easily.

Voter Residency

Determining voter residency has been a primary source of discord. Ordinarily inconsistent voter registration requirements have become even more confusing following the screwball pitch of the home foreclosure crisis--which had a disproportionate impact on swing states. “The same communities that might be the target of predatory lending practices are likely to be targeted for vote suppression,” said Wendy Weiser, deputy director for democracy at the Brennan Center for Justice at NYU Law School . “That’s where there are newer voters or people with lower incomes who are the first to be hit by the foreclosure crisis.” In Michigan, for example, a July blitz of foreclosure notices was sent to 11,000 residents of Macomb County , a crucial swing district. Voters who had fallen behind on their mortgage payments faced eviction and therefore loss of an address from which to vote. Michigan law protects these citizens for 60 days prior to the election, but the swarm of letters arrived just outside that window. The state Republican Party chairman, James Carabelli, soon threatened these individuals with ineligibility, announcing that it would monitor polls on Election Day, using foreclosure rolls as a type of hit list--a technique known as “caging.”

These voters have legal cover: Foreclosure alone “is not an indicator” that the state can use to deny someone the right to vote, says Weiser. But the Detroit Free Press continues to report “persistent rumors” that citizens who lost their houses through foreclosure won’t be allowed to vote.