“[Obama’s people] weren’t doing more than Hillary,” says long-time Jewish Democratic operative Steve Rabinowitz, who supported Clinton in the primaries. “But Obama needed it more. And they were as aggressive as possible.”

The early anxiety that fueled a stronger-than-expected internal operation simultaneously led to the creation of a number of pro-Obama Jewish groups outside the campaign. “The Great Schlep,” an effort by a start-up group called the Jewish Council for Education and Research to bring young voters into Florida to convince their grandparents to vote Obama, has been the most visible, if not necessarily the most productive. A video promoting the project, featuring the comedian Sarah Silverman, was one of Youtube’s most watched videos in October. Other grassroots group, such as Jews for Obama and Rabbis for Obama, sprung up last spring and are still in operation. And, although it declines to release specific figures, the National Jewish Democratic Council (NJDC) says it is spending more money this cycle than it ever has in the past on direct mail, phone banking, advertising in the Jewish press, and canvassing Jewish voters. Surrogates like Dennis Ross, Chuck Schumer, and even Ed Koch, who endorsed Bush in 2004, have made the synagogue and community-center rounds, helping to shore up Obama’s credentials on Jewish issues.

At the same time, the response of Jewish Republicans and McCain supporters to Obama’s late surge with Jewish voters has been disorganized and inept. In late October, the Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC), the major independent Jewish group on McCain’s side, released a flurry of direct mail and TV advertisements reminding voters of Obama’s ties to Reverend Jeremiah Wright and former terrorist William Ayers. Targeted to swing states with large Jewish populations, the RJC’s campaign cost upwards of $1 million. But voters yawned--the campaign was on the air just as Obama’s numbers among Jewish voters were going up. Part of the problem is that McCain’s initial appeal to the Jewish community was largely predicated on his position as a moderate Republican. As he’s shed his moderate image--or as Obama’s campaign has undermined it--his appeal to Jewish voters has declined. And attacks that seem too partisan further alienate Jewish voters, who tend to be center-left to liberal--perhaps a reason why McCain’s recent attempts to associate Obama with Palestinian-American professor Rashid Khalidi haven’t stuck.

Finally, the contrast between the two vice-presidential nominees provided a major lift for Obama and may have been the central factor in turning the Jewish vote around. When Joe Biden spoke to the NJDC’s annual convention in late September (after the Council initially requested Obama), he was greeted like an old friend coming home. He was affectionately introduced by Michael Adler, a former NJDC chair; the two have known each other for 30 years. In a hushed, passionate tone, Biden recalled bringing his children to visit Auschwitz, as well as his own trips to Israel. When hearing politicians speak about Israel, “Jews want to see the emotion,” says Jay Footlik, who directed Jewish outreach for John Kerry. Even Benjamin Chouake, chairman of the hard-line Norpac and a member of John McCain’s finance committee, concedes Joe Biden’s bona fides on foreign policy. “His heart is in the right place,” says Chouake.

Conversely, it would be hard to overestimate the role that Sarah Palin has played in bringing the Jewish vote solidly behind Obama. During the national honeymoon that followed her selection and convention speech, Jewish voters simply did not share the rest of the country’s enthusiasm--and that was the very moment when Jewish polling numbers began to tip back in Obama’s favor. According to an American Jewish Committee poll, 54 percent of Jews disapproved of her selection. As Koch told me, perhaps summarizing the Jewish community’s collective response: “She scares the hell out of me.”