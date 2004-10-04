That suggests we had no military options in North Korea. But in truth, the threat of force played an important role in resolving the last North Korean nuclear crisis, which was sparked in 1993 when the iaea demanded special inspections at two suspicious nuclear facilities. As negotiations over iaea access to the sites made fitful progress, the Pentagon beefed up its forces in South Korea, sending batteries of Patriot missiles, Bradley fighting vehicles, and Apache attack helicopters. That buildup encouraged the North to compromise. Robert Gallucci, who led the American negotiating team, says the threat of force was an "essential" component of Washington's strategy. "[The North Koreans] started looking at this, I'm pretty sure, and didn't like what they saw--and they shouldn't have, because we were actually doing things that would help us be in a better position to launch a strike," he says. Joel Wit, another American negotiator, learned that workers at North Korean hotels were "sleeping with guns underneath their pillows because they thought there was going to be an American attack." Indeed, President Clinton was prepared to authorize the deployment of 50,000 troops to the region, and he considered a strike on Yongbyon. Had the North Koreans begun to reprocess the spent fuel rods--thereby crossing one of the administration's "red lines"--Gallucci believes Clinton would have ordered an attack.

By contrast, there's no sign Bush has seriously considered military action. Though Powell and others insist that all options remain "on the table," Kelly acknowledged in July that the Bush team has not defined red lines of its own. Certainly, it did nothing in April 2003, when the North Koreans announced they had reprocessed their spent fuel rods. To be sure, there is the very real risk that even a targeted strike on Yongbyon would escalate into a full-scale war with horrific casualties. But, by foreclosing even the threat of force early in the crisis, Bush gave away his biggest stick. (Gallucci calls the move "plain dumb.") He also lost an opportunity. At this point, a strike would be ineffective, because it's unclear where the plutonium from the fuel rods is. It could still be at Yongbyon, but it could also be in a cave somewhere in the North Korean countryside--or on a ship bound for the United States.

It is difficult, to say the least, to square the administration's pacific attitude toward North Korea's nuclear activities with its ostensibly muscular approach to foreign policy. Preventing North Korea from reprocessing its fuel rods was a classic example of the need for the preemption Bush preached. But, instead of taking "the path of action," the administration has gone to the other extreme, adopting the very policy Bush said was untenable post-September 11: containment. In his West Point speech, Bush said, "Containment is not possible when unbalanced dictators with weapons of mass destruction can deliver those weapons on missiles or secretly provide them to terrorist allies." North Korea was a case in point, having exported missile parts and technology to Pakistan, Iran, Libya, and others. It would be foolhardy to believe North Korea might not do the same with nuclear material. But, since North Korea now has two dozen more kilograms of plutonium, the administration has been reduced to closely monitoring the country's trade and trying to interdict its ships. Despite the flimsiness of this strategy--the grapefruit-sized sphere of plutonium needed for a weapon could easily slip through the U.S. net-- containment has actually become the preferred strategy of many administration hard-liners.

`People say, `Well, are you willing to talk to North Korea?' Of course we are. But what this nation won't do is be blackmailed." Besides military action and containment, the administration's other option has been diplomacy, Bush's stated preference. But engaging in give-and-take with North Korea had one serious flaw: It was the approach Clinton pursued. Bush vowed that he would not pay off a dictator as he felt his predecessor had done. It is difficult to understate the influence Clinton-avoidance has had on the administration. Indeed, aside from an Iraq fixation, it is the only explanation for Bush's North Korea policy. According to Jack Pritchard, who served as both Clinton's and Bush's special envoy to North Korea until August 2003, the policy was "ABC--Anything But Clinton. ... If it looked or smelled or quacked like it was a Clinton policy, then the hair on the back of their neck went up."

This meant that, while the Bush administration said it wanted a diplomatic end to North Korea's nuclear program, it didn't actually want to negotiate with Pyongyang: Bush insisted there would be no "quid pro quo," no trading carrots for compliance. The result was that, for 20 months, nothing happened. For three months after the North admitted to the uranium program, the Bush administration simply refused to talk to Pyongyang. Then, in January 2003, the White House said it would be willing to talk, but not negotiate, with the North about how that country could "meet its obligations to the international community." Bush did suggest that, if North Korea eliminated its nuclear programs, he might address the North's demands for a nonaggression pact and normalized relations. But, when American negotiators met with their North Korean counterparts, they would not define the U.S. offer or budge from their insistence that North Korea denuclearize first. Not surprisingly, little progress was made.

But this June, under pressure both from its allies and John Kerry, the Bush administration suggested that, if North Korea agreed in principle to forgo its uranium and plutonium programs, it would agree to the resumption of oil shipments that had been cut off in 2002. Furthermore, once the North declared its nuclear facilities and prepared to dismantle them, the United States would draft security assurances, discuss lifting sanctions, and survey the North's energy needs. In the end, the North's facilities would be dismantled, all nuclear material would be shipped out of the country, and relations between the two countries might be normalized. This step-by-step approach, testing North Korean intentions and providing incentives for progress, is prudent--but it's also very Clintonian.

`I assure you, I will never turn over America's national security decisions to leaders of other countries." Bush says this at nearly every campaign stop. But, when administration officials are asked exactly what progress they have made with North Korea, given that the country now has enough plutonium both to fuel its own small arsenal and to sell some to Al Qaeda, they all give the same answer: The negotiations are multilateral, involving not just the United States and North Korea (as was the case during the Clinton administration) but also China, Russia, Japan, and South Korea. This, they say, gives the talks greater force.

It's a rather process-oriented accomplishment for a president who said, in his 2003 State of the Union address, "In all of [its nonproliferation] efforts, ... America's purpose is more than to follow a process--it is to achieve a result." But the strangest thing about the Bush team's pride in its multilateralism is that, contrary to Bush's reassurances, it has effectively put U.S. security in the hands of other countries. China, for instance, has different interests from the United States, yet the Bush administration has insisted on using Beijing as its mediator in the talks. Perhaps unsurprisingly, China now increasingly sides with North Korea to pressure the United States, making Bush's decision to conduct only multilateral talks seem distinctly disadvantageous. Then again, little about the administration's North Korea policy seems to have been anything but.

J. Peter Scoblic is The New Republic's executive editor and author of U.S. vs. Them, an intellectual history of conservative foreign policy.

By J. Peter Scoblic