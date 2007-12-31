Mike Huckabee is all class

Spend enough time on the road with Mike Huckabee these days and you're likely to hear the story of the Razorbacks stadium blanket. The now-notorious blanket came into being during Huckabee's 2002 reelection campaign, when it was quilted by an enthusiastic supporter and passed to a Huckabee aide, who later presented it to the governor. Huckabee's staff reported the gift in an ethics filing the following January. But its estimated $50 value struck a local journalist as suspiciously low. The journalist called the quilter, the quilter priced her handiwork at $200, and suddenly a scandal was born. Huckabee finally returned the blanket to put an end to the affair, only to have the woman confess that it was worth $50 after all.

As it happens, the stadium blanket story is part of a ritual Huckabee performs when he's asked about the ethical misdemeanors he allegedly committed as governor. Once he's done lamenting the great blanket caper, Huckabee will sometimes recall the time he was investigated for printing campaign flyers on a $10 ream of office paper--an apparently questionable mix of state and political activity. In these cases, Huckabee can resemble a budget watchdog from the 1980s--the people who'd hold press conferences denouncing the Pentagon's $600 toilet seats and $400 hammers. Except that, for Huckabee, the point isn't to demonstrate how absurdly expensive an item was, but how absurdly cheap. "The reason I'm walking you through this is because I want you to see how ridiculous some of this stuff is," he'll say.

Two things cross your mind when you witness this slightly bizarre display. The first is how anyone could mistake such a plainspoken and charming man for a serial ethics violator. ("Being a Republican in my state is tantamount to being a fire hydrant in a neighborhood of dogs," Huckabee said recently. I defy you to name a bona fide embezzler who actually talks like this.) The second thing you notice is how modest and downscale Huckabee's world was until now. Fifty-dollar blankets? Ten-dollar reams of paper? Was this guy a governor or the head of an Elks lodge?

It may not be a stretch to say Huckabee has quipped his way to the GOP's top tier. Certainly he can thank the quips for the press's infatuation with him. Most journalists had never written "witty" and "evangelical Christian" in the same sentence before, so Huckabee was something of a revelation.