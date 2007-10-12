These cases are part of a disturbing trend of lawsuits targeting scholars that appear to be an effort to intimidate authors and suppress free speech. Such suits threaten to have a chilling effect on scholars conducting serious, careful, and peer-reviewed research into critical and sometimes contentious policy debates.

In August, KinderUSA and Laila al-Marayati, a Texas-based charity and the chair of its board of directors, dropped their suit against me, The Washington Institute, and Yale University Press. Filed in California Superior Court in April 2007, the suit challenged statements in my book, Hamas: Politics, Charity and Terrorism in the Service of Jihad. In the book, I reported on the arrest and deportation of two KinderUSA officials in Israel in 2002, and noted the links between KinderUSA and the Holy Land Foundation for Relief and Development. The Holy Land Foundation, which has been designated by the U.S. Treasury as an entity that finances Hamas, was indicted in July 2004 by the U.S. Attorney's office in Dallas, Texas, for providing material support to a terrorist organization, among other charges; as of publication, the jury has yet to reach a verdict.

Soon after the suit against me was filed, the Washington Institute and I filed a motion under California's anti-SLAPP (Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation) provisions, which provide a mechanism for quickly resolving lawsuits designed primarily to chill the valid exercise of constitutionally guaranteed rights, including free speech. Our motion was supported by my declaration contesting the suit's allegations. Yale also filed a motion under the anti-SLAPP statute. KinderUSA and Al-Marayati withdrew their lawsuit shortly thereafter. (The UK has no such mechanism, as well as far more lenient libel laws, making it an especially hospitable venue for such lawsuits, as Rachel Donadio wrote in The New York Times Book Review on Sunday.)

The dropping of the suit meant a complete victory for The Washington Institute, Yale University Press, and me. We offered no monetary compensation; we were not obligated to make any changes to the book; and we are not limited in what we can write in the future. The case was dismissed with prejudice. The contrast between my experience with Yale University Press and the recent capitulation by Cambridge University Press could not be starker.

To be honest, I was surprised at the suit and the accompanying press statement in which al-Marayati charged that my book "will take the food out of the mouths of hungry children in Palestine that so urgently need our help." After all, the book highlight the desperate need for humanitarian support to Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza Strip. It specifically advocates for a robust international aid project to fill this gap, but with the caveat that such support be completely detached from terrorism. In essence, providing Palestinians much-needed international aid and denying Hamas the ability to muddy the waters between charitable giving and suicide bombings are simply two components of one foreign policy objective.