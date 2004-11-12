What this strange act of ventriloquism reveals (and we must not forget that Mayor Bloomberg read FDR's "Four Freedoms" and Governor McGreevey, the Declaration of Independence) is the longing to have at one's command a storehouse of vital ideas and resonant imagery that are part of the larger public consciousness, for it is only this kind of language that has the power to lift an event out of the confines of personal experience and into the expansive realm of historical significance. The last time such a language was widely spoken was during the nineteenth century, the century of self-created, plain-spoken men like Lincoln and Whitman, when it was a common practice for both cultivated and ordinary people to know the Scriptures and poetry by heart. And this explains why even personal letters and diaries of the time--let alone political speeches, poems, and essays--strike many who read them today as "literary," since their language resounds with biblical and poetic cadences and imagery. Allusions and quotations, most often unattributed, appear everywhere; today, most of us pass over them unnoticed.

One of the only shared languages that our politicians still have at their disposal is the technocratic language of facts and figures. During the debate, Kerry, in an effort to unmask Bush's lie that there is a meaningful coalition engaged in the war in Iraq, appealed to the facts: "Today we are 90 percent of casualties and 90 percent costs--$200 billion. $200 billion that could have been used for health care, for schools, for construction, for prescription drugs for seniors." Facts, as common wisdom has it, are supposed to speak for themselves, but, in truth, because they turn life into dry abstractions, they always fall flat and thus make little impression on anyone. Only an administrator or manager, hardened by close commerce with facts, could ever imagine joining in the same breath America's percentage of dead and injured soldiers with America's percentage of the cost of the war. That Kerry is fluent in the language of facts and figures has earned him the reputation of being remote. In contrast, Bush showed he knew the cost of war in human terms when he offered up a folksy, if convoluted, set piece of the president meeting the widow of a young soldier killed in Iraq:

You know, it's hard work to try to love her as best as I can

knowing full well the decision I made caused her, her loved

one to be in harm's way. I told her, after we prayed and

teared up and laughed some, that I thought her husband's

sacrifice was noble and worthy.

I had recently been reading Whitman's Specimen Days and with the war in Iraq so much on my mind, his heartbreaking account of the suffering he had witnessed during the Civil War hit me with particular force. Listening to Bush's homey anecdote, I couldn't help thinking of a letter Whitman had written to the mother of Frank H. Irwin, Company E, 93rd Pennsylvania, who died on May 1, 1865. After describing the extent of the boy's injuries and the good care he received at the army hospital, Whitman offered the boy's mother the following words of comfort, which can only be quoted at length:

He seem'd quite willing to die--he had become very weak and

had suffer'd a good deal, and was perfectly resign'd, poor

boy. I do not know his past life, but I feel as if it must

have been good. At any rate what I saw of him here, under

the most trying circumstances, with a painful wound, and

among strangers, I can say that he behaved so brave, so

composed, and so sweet and affectionate, it could not be

surpass'd. And now like many other noble and good men,

after serving his country as a soldier, he has yielded up

his young life at the very onset in her service. Such

things are gloomy--yet there is a text, "God doeth all

things well"--the meaning of which, after due time, appears

to the soul.



I thought perhaps a few words, though from a stranger,

about your son, from one who was with him at the last, might

be worth while--for I loved the young man, though but I saw

him immediately to lose him. I am merely a friend visiting

the hospitals occasionally to cheer the wounded and sick.