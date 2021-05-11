TRB From Washington: Field Mice

Good idea. And kids, while you're at it, how about dashing off a note to the Tutsis and the Hutus? O.K., O.K., I guess I can understand why politicians would confine their remarks on the baseball strike to feeble pleas for mutual understanding. (President Clinton: "I just hope that in the days ahead they will search for a way to get back together.") After all, the nation is about evenly divided on who is to blame, and we wouldn't want anyone to look as if he were taking sides.

Still, it's tempting. Notwithstanding the studied impartiality of many observers (e.g., The New York Times and The Washington Post editorial writers), this strike isn't really a tough call. Indeed, it's a welcome respite from the moral ambiguity of contemporary liberalism, a chance to see a bunch of white hats lined up against a bunch of black hats. Just as in the good old days, before neoliberal analysis and global competition stripped labor disputes of their simple clarity, management can in this case be safely characterized as self-indulgent, deceitful, blood-sucking vermin. There. Feels good, doesn't it?

The owners' main demand is, "Stop us before we spend again!" They want a "salary cap," stated as a percentage of revenue, that will control their urge to give players huge paychecks. The logic seems to run along the lines of the "Tragedy of the Commons"--the famous academic metaphor in which flocks of (say) sheep graze public land so heavily that the grass starts to die; thus all sheep will perish unless their shepherds make a binding pledge of self-restraint. The salary cap is that pledge.