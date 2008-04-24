The Papal Challenge

That is a demanding and unsettling standard for the right and the left alike. Benedict asked a pointed question: "Is it consistent for practicing Catholics to ignore or exploit the poor and the marginalized, to promote sexual behavior contrary to Catholic moral teaching, or to adopt positions that contradict the right to life of every human being from conception to natural death?"

This is the thinking of a communitarian counseling against radical individualism. "In a society which values personal freedom and autonomy," he said, "it is easy to lose sight of our dependence on others as well as the responsibilities that we bear towards them. ... We were created as social beings who find fulfillment only in love -- for God and for our neighbor." It is this attitude that Benedict described as "countercultural."

There will be much pious talk among Catholics (I speak from the inside) about how marvelous Benedict's words were, how warm and gentle he proved to be. Parodies that paint him as a heartless enforcer are, of course, false, and while victims of the sexual abuse scandal understandably wish he had gone even further, he seemed determined to confess that great sin of the church and ask again and again for forgiveness. He was right to do so.

Yet there is a radicalism underlying Benedict's view (he spoke on Thursday of "a disturbing breakdown in the very foundations of society") rooted in a rather different spirit from the one animating the church at the time of Pope John XXIII and the Second Vatican Council in the 1960s.

John saw it as imperative for the church to discern "the signs of the times" and was critical of excessive gloom about modernity. "Distrustful souls," John wrote in 1961, "see only darkness burdening the face of the earth."