Reading Einstein in Jerusalem

Why we shouldn’t put too much faith in what the 20th century’s great genius had to say about Israel.

Albert Einstein was not only a scientist and universal eminence, but also a proud Jew who had a longtime association with the Zionist movement. In the 1920s, he toured America with Chaim Weizmann to gather support for the creation of the Hebrew University in Jerusalem. When Weizmann died in office in 1952 as Israel's first president, Einstein was proposed as his successor by Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion.

Because of such incidents, observes Fred Jerome--the author of three books about Einstein’s political/philosophical thought, including a new one, Einstein on Israel and Zionism: His Provocative Ideas About the Middle East--Zionist fgures and institutions have claimed Einstein as a “champion” of the state of Israel. The mainstream media in the U.S. has told and retold this “widely accepted story.” But the story, says Jerome, is a myth. In the present volume, he collects and comments upon various letters, speeches, and public statements of Einstein in order to demonstrate that the latter was never comfortable with the idea or reality of a Jewish state.

In letters translated from the German by Michael Schiffmann, we read that Einstein was deeply affected by the ugly treatment of Jews in Germany after World War I--including the dismissal by nationalist scientists of his theory of relativity as a "Jewish" perversion. He believed that it was inexcusable to flee one’s Judaic heritage, as many assimilated German Jews of the middle class did, and he believed that a Jewish homeland in Palestine would lift the standing and confidence of Jews worldwide.

Still, Einstein was as wary of crude Jewish nationalism as of the German kind. The envisioned homeland would be a "moral and spiritual center" where culture, intellect, and creativity would flourish. Certainly harmony among Arab and Jewish residents was indispensable. Although he never delineated precisely what political arrangement would ensure this outcome, he was against the scaffolding of a Jewish state. Borders, an army--these, he wrote in 1938, were contrary to the "essential nature of Judaism," which for millennia had stood above politics for "the democratic ideal of social justice, coupled with the ideal of mutual aid and tolerance among all men." Nor, says Jerome, adducing letters from the scientist’s later years, did Einstein abandon this position once Israel was established. He was often a thorn in the side of Israeli officials, and it was only the prospect of having such an esteemed personage represent the new state that made Ben Gurion throw caution to the wind and offer Einstein the presidency. It was fortunate for all parties that he declined.