WALL-E is the last robot on Earth. He compacts the trash that has overtaken the planet and, from the scrapheap, salvages artifacts of humanity for his personal keeping. Mankind fled the pollution on a spaceship seven centuries earlier and has wallowed on a spaceship ever since, hemmed into cocoons of Buy N Large robotics, Buy N Large liquid meals, and Buy N Large television screens.

Andrew Stanton, the writer and director of the film, described the point of his story as "the premise that irrational love defeats life’s programming, and that the most robotic beings I've met are us." The film--in fact, much of Pixar's oeuvre, as Orr pointed out--depends on an ironic inversion: The human characters are artificial and unthinking, while the robotic hero is authentic, even humane. Buy N Large has so commodified peoples' lives that the remnants of humankind have grown uniformly overweight and lazy. (A filmgoing companion of mine whispered that they were probably American.) They interact through microphones and screens, even when their colleagues are within earshot. The BNL logo tattoos every facet of their existence, from their clothing to their spaceship.

It falls to WALL-E to reintroduce humans to their humanity. When he arrives on the spaceship, he accidently disables some of its residents' television screens, allowing them to notice their surroundings, and each other, for the first time. A side-romance between two humans ensues. Earlier, when WALL-E discovers an engagement ring amid the rubble, he discards the ring and keeps its box. His appreciation is a genuine, aesthetic one, detached from any sense of his objects' monetary and practical values. We are supposed to recognize in WALL-E's clunky frame, his expressive binocular eyes, and his treasuring of human trash a nonmaterialistic authenticity that mankind has traded for Buy N Large’s bourgeois comforts. His mementos-- bowling pins, Rubik's cubes, garden gnomes, rubber duckies, Christmas lights, an iPod mini--enrich rather than ease his existence.

If that last item in WALL-E's collection seems anomalous, well, it is. As it turns out, WALL-E's own world is not washed of branding. The iPod stands out for its modern sleekness, a swan among WALL-E's flock of ugly ducklings. (Apparently an iPod with a seven-century shelf life is forthcoming.) WALLE is so enamored with the iPod that his love interest EVE, as many reviewers have noticed, resembles one. This isn't coincidental: Jonathan Ive, Apple's senior vice president of industrial design, was consulted on her design. The film contains several other shout-outs to Apple: old mice, desktop wallpapers, an Apple speech synthesizer. Even adorably uncouth WALL-E bears the Apple imprimatur: When he powers on, he sings the iBook's startup chime.