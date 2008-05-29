Armed and Dangerous

How Hezbollah's takeover of Beirut this month will actually lead to the group's downfall.

BEIRUT--Ali Fayyad is trying to contain his excitement. The senior member of Hezbollah’s Executive Committee, a key strategist for the group who generally favors staid proclamations and sober analysis, lapses into a rare moment of bluster: “We are the resistance. We fight against Israel,” he exclaims. “We are the sign of liberation in the Arab world, and especially among the Sunni population.”

Fayyad cannot be blamed for gloating: Hezbollah, the Shia militant group that has been locked in conflict with the Sunni-dominated government of Lebanon for the past 18 months, finally broke the political stalemate by launching a full-scale invasion of Beirut and the Chouf Mountains this month that has left dozens dead and hundreds wounded. In Beirut, Hezbollah and its allies easily routed pro-government gunmen, taking control of Sunni areas throughout the city within hours. Not only did the government capitulate on the issues that started this latest outburst--allowing Hezbollah to run its own telephone network, for example--but when the two sides went to Qatar for negotiations, the government also caved to Hezbollah’s central demands from the past year and a half (such as veto power in the cabinet), without requiring the group to make significant sacrifices.

In Beirut, even some of Hezbollah’s staunchest enemies declared that the party emerged from the clashes in a stronger position. “Tell Sayeed Hassan Nasrallah I lost the battle and he wins,” said pro-government Druze leader Walid Jumblatt. This sentiment was echoed by Lebanon-watchers across the globe. “Iran's influence across the Middle East was strengthened today when its close ally, Hezbollah, greatly increased its political power in Lebanon,” announced Britain’s Telegraph last week. “Lebanese sovereignty may become a thing of the past,” wrote David Schenker, a Washington-based Lebanon analyst. An editorial from the Israeli newspaper Yediot Achronot bemoaned Lebanon’s transformation into an “Iranian colony.”

But as in most episodes of Lebanon’s decades-long sectarian conflict, the true calculus of the country’s politics is more complicated. The immediate gains made by Hezbollah this month only obscured the fact that Lebanese opinion is turning against them. There is good reason to believe that, in winning this temporary victory, Hezbollah has ensured its eventual ruin.