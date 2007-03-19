None of this means that the U.S. military hasn't made blunders in its relations with humanitarian groups. There is no good reason soldiers should be driving around in white SUVs or working in civilian clothes while doing aid work. And certain other tactics have clearly crossed the line. In 2004, the U.S. military was forced to apologize for distributing leaflets to villages in southern Afghanistan that linked the delivery of food and medicine to information on Taliban whereabouts. (And, in plenty of cases, the military simply isn't good at aid work. As the IRC's Martone describes it, military reconstruction projects are often superficial and lack the follow-up that aid groups can provide.)

NGOs have worked with the U.S. military to address some of their concerns, but MSF at least believes the underlying problem of mixing guns and butter, and the consequent increased danger to aid workers, continues. "Militaries have made the strategic choice to integrate relief into their operations for security and political purposes," says Nicolas de Torrenté, executive director of MSF's U.S. office. "I don't think there's been any shift in that approach."

But the NYU study suggests that the decisions of national militaries to "co-opt" humanitarian aid are not an important factor in endangering aid workers. The Taliban, Al Qaeda, Somali warlords, and Janjaweed in Sudan have all made sowing destruction and disorder part of their battle plan. Whether the goal is evicting residents from Darfur, undermining support for Hamid Karzai's government in Afghanistan, or fomenting sectarian violence in Iraq, making civilian populations feel insecure is often a central tool. So it is no surprise that aid groups have become frequent targets: By providing succor to vulnerable populations, their work can itself impede extremist agendas.

More fundamentally, the usually Western organizations often embody threatening values, even if they don't preach them explicitly. "Islamists kill aid workers because they are part of the infidel project, and a very cutting edge part of it," says Hugo Slim, chief scholar at the Geneva-based Centre for Humanitarian Dialogue. "They see that if Save the Children or Oxfam turn up today, they're looking at a challenge of liberal democracy tomorrow and all sorts of values they're not interested in. They don't want an infidel presence on the land." In many cases, according to Slim, it is not links to the U.S. military that makes them targets--it's their very identity.

Even if it were possible somehow to wall off aid work from peacekeeping and counterinsurgency, it's not at all clear that such a separation would be desirable. The U.S. Army's new counterinsurgency doctrine--co-authored by General David Petraeus, now the commander in Iraq--makes clear that aid work and reconstruction are an integral part of the struggle. "There's no such thing as impartial humanitarian aid work," the report states bluntly. "Whenever someone is helped, someone else is hurt--not least the insurgents." It's important that at least some good works be identified with the peacekeeping forces and--even more importantly--with the struggling central government. What's more, in plenty of areas, the military is the only aid agency that can actually operate. In these environments, the choice may be militarized aid or no aid at all.