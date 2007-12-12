Duncan Hunter's boring lunacy.

We traditionally call people running for president with no support in the polls "vanity candidates." The Duncan Hunter campaign for the Republican nomination, though, feels more like the antidote to vanity. For a Veterans Day parade through downtown Reno, the plan is to drive Hunter, mounted on the back of a white Corvette convertible, behind two children marching with a banner: DUNCAN HUNTER WINS TEXAS STRAW POLL, it reads, trumpeting one of the few pieces of good luck to come the campaign's way. It could be a glorious and heady moment. "I'm not gonna flip out," Hunter says, as he climbs on top of the Corvette, seemingly nervous about keeping his balance before the crowd. "We're having nothing but fun!" Then he sits there for an hour. The parade's organizers have assigned him a slot at the end of the march, putting him behind Dennis Kucinich supporters, people banging saucepans in memory of Molly Ivins, a hayride truck filled with senior citizens labeled MARTIANS FOR PEACE, and, worst of all, a troupe of five cavalry re-enactors on horseback. Hunter, a military equipment nut, enjoyed hanging out with the cavalrymen before the parade, but, once they set off, their horses begin pooping profusely along the route. As Hunter's convertible starts to roll, it streaks piles of hot yellow horse dung under its wheels. "Eeewie!" a child screams.

Trotting alongside the convertible, I think: He's gonna flip out. He is, after all, the most hard-ass conservative in the race, and shunting a Vietnam veteran who's running for president behind a truckload of hippies only to get crap smeared on his Corvette does not epitomize the respect for country that movement conservatism esteems. But, amazingly, Hunter doesn't utter a word of complaint. As his stinking ride motors past a seedy strip of sex shops and casinos, Hunter--who wants to ban abortions even in cases of rape--simply smiles beatifically and says to his driver, "What a piece of Americana!"

I realize what anybody who's spent more than a minute with Hunter knows: He is as affable as a sitcom grandpa. It's a strange temperament for a candidate who's staked his run on churlish policies, like building a double fence across the entire Mexican border ("we trap them in between the two fences") and limiting trade with China so it stops using our dollars to build a dark army. But his response to every event on the trail ranges along a spectrum from "This is neat" to "I'll be darned." Nothing seems to make him suffer--not even when a handler forgets to do publicity for a stop and only three gloomy-eyed geriatrics show up.

A friend of Hunter once described him as "Pat Buchanan with a smile." This sounds encouraging. Wasn't part of the problem with Buchanan his peevish temper? But, instead of improving on Buchanan's run, Hunter has struggled just to break into the fringe. He has raised half as much money as Tom Tancredo and netted half the major-paper mentions of Dennis Kucinich over the past year. Apparently, becoming a successful marginal presidential candidate is harder than it looks.