The O-List: 1-5

The 30 people who matter most in Obama's Washington--in order.

1. David Axelrod

Chief strategist, Obama campaign

At first, he professed no interest in trailing his guy to Washington. But that’s increasingly hard to believe. Obama’s message manager could follow the Karl Rove path, surrendering his lucrative consulting business for an official post. But he might take the James Carville tack: work for the DNC but be omnipresent in the Oval Office. Although Axelrod doesn’t do policy, his knack for strategy will shape the key decision of the administration: Will Obama go for broke or play it safe? And there’s little doubt he’ll always have four digits on his mind: 2012.

2. Rahm Emanuel

House member, Illinois

Obama's chief of staff could be the Dick Cheney of his administration--the heavy with his hands in everything. Like Cheney, Rahmbo is respected, feared, and a formidable wonk. Emanuel might make an attractive chief of staff because of his reputation for fierce loyalty and his ability to corral the House Democrats. Those in Congress who don’t owe their jobs to him are terrified of him. That pick, like so much of Obama’s world, would bear Axelrod’s fingerprints: Ax signed the ketubah at Emanuel’s wedding.

3. Valerie Jarrett

CEO, Habitat Co.; senior adviser, Obama campaign

The rap on Obama is that he’s low on hardcore loyalists capable of serving in top positions. That’s what makes Jarrett so essential. During the campaign, they spoke daily--and she served as strategist, ambassador, and enforcer. With Obama’s increasing reliance on old Washington--and Clinton--hands, he’ll need at least one guardian of his interests in the room. There’s talk of making her secretary of Housing and Urban Development, but trouble at some Habitat-managed housing projects could make her confirmation hearing messy. Obama is more likely to want her floating around the White House.