Cabbage Soup and Caviar

The number of contemporary second-class and third-class writers welcomed by Mr. Cournos greatly exceeds the necessity for their existence. I was particularly impressed by one gem. It is a story of a certain Alexander Poliakov, which Mr. Cournos introduces with the cry “How closely akin to life is Russian realism!” The story is about a dog which Russian soldiers take prisoner:

“Well, let’s give him a name,” said someone. From all sides came suggestions: “Fascist,” “Gangster,” “Adolf,” “Hitler,” “Goebbels” and 10 forth. “None of these will do, boys,” Dormidontov interrupted his friends. His eyes flashed gayly as he drawled in a mock reproachful tone: “Comrades, is it really proper to give such a name to a dog? Why insult an animal?” His words were drowned out in a loud burst of laughter [realisml humorl]. “Then what name shall we give him?” insisted the tankmen. “Well,” said Dormidontov, “we took the dog along with other German war materials. He’s one of our trophies. Let’s call him Trophy” [paragraph]. This suggestion was enthusiastically accepted [paragraph]. Several months passed [period]. Trophy became inseparable from the battalion. He quickly grew accustomed to hit new name [I cannot stop quoting]. He was particularly attached to Dormidontov and when the jolly driver was away with his group, Trophy visibly missed him. All the tankmen became fond of the big pointer. They especially . . .

No, this is not a parody, this is a “true story” (teste Mr. Cournos), but it is curious how often stark realism and “simplicity” are synonymous with the tritest and most artificial literary conventionalities imaginable. The plot is so easy to deduce that it hardly needs to be hinted at. “The bold and intelligent pointer made three more trips with ammunition.” As a matter of fact, the bold and intelligent pointer had made--oh, many, many more trips than that in his steady course from magazine to magazine, in all countries, through all wars. Innumerable times, tamed by innumerable lady writers and fireside correspondents, has the “intelligent animal bounded forward as though he understood clearly what was wanted of him.” Mark you: “as though.” Soviet literature, being human, never despised the oldest bourgeois cliches (the avant-gards touch being of course automatically supplied by political enlightenment), but I doubt whether the kindest Soviet critic would approve of this trash. Compared with the translations in Mr. Cournos’ volume, those by Mr. Guerney seem close to perfection. The two great qualities of his work are: a rich, pliant vocabulary and a gallant determination to render the original in full. One feels he loves tricky passages for the pleasure derived from the English quadrature of a Russian circle. The ingenuity of his verbal devices is so brilliant that at times the result seems a trifle too elegant, not to say precious (which on the whole is only welcome after the drabness one is accustomed to in these matters). Thus his rendering of Gogol’s “Overcoat,” although admirable in many respacts (it is of course incomparably better than all previous attempts), does not quite convey the chaotic grammar, the splutter, the mumble, the nightmare logic (e. g., that “old mother” which crops up in the description of the hero’s birth) and the other irrational values of the prodigious story.