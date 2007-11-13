WASHINGTON--On Oct. 25, nine French citizens, seven
Spaniards and a Belgian were arrested after the French charity Zoe's Arc tried
to airlift 103 children out of eastern Chad, near the border with Sudan, claiming
they were orphans from Darfur. The children were going to be delivered to host
families in
Zoe's Arc argues that the children came into
European public opinion has overwhelmingly condemned the French charity and denounced what it calls imperialistic nongovernmental organizations that, oftentimes backed by powerful governments, violate the laws of weaker countries under the guise of humanitarian efforts.
The charity's actions do seem questionable--many of the kids were not orphans and they allegedly were bandaged so as to appear injured--but I would suggest it is immoral to use this case as grounds to disqualify all others when it comes to international humanitarian actions by private parties.
What would have happened if those families had known that
their children were being sent to
Invoking international law, as many critics of private humanitarian efforts are doing in Europe, doesn't necessarily help: While it is true that The Hague Convention of 1993 states that national solutions take preference over international ones, the Geneva Convention of 1951 justifies saving children under threat. The issue goes beyond international law. It is, first and foremost, a moral issue.
History offers many examples of parents who saved their children by sending them abroad with foreign help in violation of national laws. At the beginning of the Cuban revolution, thousands of families, terrified that the government would take custodianship of their children, sent them abroad illegally through "Operation Peter Pan," an effort that involved the Catholic Church and allowed about 15,000 Cuban minors to settle in the United States. Then there was Irena Sendler's heroic smuggling of hundreds of Jewish children out of the Warsaw Ghetto in 1942 after she persuaded their parents to accept the fact that they would have to adopt Catholic identities in order to be saved. She worked with a British organization. Was that imperialism, baby snatching and fraud, or humanitarianism at its best?
Chad is a dictatorship whose president removed
constitutional term limits a couple of years ago; the groups that fought a
civil war until recently are still very active; thousands of people fleeing the
Sudanese conflict pour in through the border every week. The fear of death or
starvation for the children in
Europeans disgusted by the actions of Zoe's Arc need to look more carefully at the moral implications of what they are pressing their governments to do--i.e., ban all humanitarian efforts not sanctioned by the authorities of the country where the problem resides--if they don't want to become imperialists of sorts themselves by denying African kids in danger of death a chance to survive.
Alvaro Vargas Llosa, author of "
