"Have you got health insurance, ma'am?" Edwards asks. Between his lithe build and his prom-date looks, Edwards has long had a reputation as a pretty boy. Up close, however, Edwards's face looks weathered, and I notice deep grooves in his forehead.

"Yeah. On me. But I had to get her on Medicaid because I couldn't afford to pay for both of us."

"Yeah, that doesn't surprise me," Edwards says soberly.

If it was Bill Clinton's gift to feel voters' pain, it may be Edwards's gift to articulate their frustration. Once everyone has had a chance to weigh in, Edwards recalls how the mill in his hometown closed down when he was a child. "It's hard to explain to people who haven't been through it," he says to murmurs of agreement. "All of a sudden, you're out of work. And they're telling you, you've got to go to school to learn something else. Well, what about those forty years you spent doing what you were doing? What is that good for?" Later on, someone asks a question about Social Security. Edwards's response: "This is what you hear from the crowd in Washington. What you hear is, we ought to just raise the retirement age, people are living longer. But, if you're working in a mill for forty-three years or"--he starts pointing around the table to elicit the workers' tenures--"you need to retire when it gets to be retirement age! You know what I'm saying?" They do, if one can judge from the knowing laughter.

The mistake people make when they see this side of John Edwards is to assume that resentment is central to his political persona. In fact, he's a reflexively upbeat and optimistic character. Optimism turns out to be one of the things you learn from achieving terrific success as a trial lawyer at a young age. Think about it this way: You're a no-name lawyer in your twenties or thirties representing no-name clients against pillars of the local business or medical establishment, and yet somehow you routinely manage to rack up multimillion-dollar jury awards. It's not hard to see how a person would come to believe they could win pretty much any fight they picked. One of Edwards's early cases involved an obstetrician so respected it was nearly impossible to find a doctor in North Carolina who would testify against him, and whose hospital loomed so large over the local economy that many on the jury had some connection to it. The same jury subsequently awarded Edwards's client a

$6.5 million judgment. When Edwards says he'll stand up to insurance- companylobbyists and deliver universal health care, he may or may not be right. But it's hard to doubt his conviction that it can be done.

"I am naturally sunny and positive, it is who I am. And I've believed my whole life, and, except for the death of my son, this has been true, that there's nothing you can't get past," Edwards tells me, going to work on a plate of bacon. We're in the basement of a Columbia hangout called Mac's on Main, just downstairs from where he'd addressed a gathering of local politicos half an hour earlier. "People forget that being positive and optimistic is not inconsistent with being tough."

Ask Edwards's strategists why he's so far labored to make the Democratic contest a three-way race, and they'll cite two reasons: money and the press. To this point, they say, the race has been defined by two celebrity candidates who've raised ungodly amounts of cash, with whom the press has been endlessly preoccupied.

The money problem Edwards believes is surmountable. Beyond optimism per se, Edwards's legal career repeatedly taught him that fair-minded people can be persuaded by a compelling message even when the other side has nearly unlimited resources, as was frequently the case with the companies he sued.

As for the press, well, that's another story. "The difference between a jury and politics is that the jury is a verycontrolled environment. ... Equal access to the jury--that's a battle I win," he says. "Politics is different, because the media controls access. And the result is, if every nanosecond they're talking about Senator Clinton or Senator Obama or another candidate, then it's hard to be heard." Then he breaks into a smile: "The thing that's different is the debate. ... If all America knew about the eight of us is what they saw in the debate on Tuesday night, or in the debates in general, you would see very different numbers."