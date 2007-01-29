Among the members of this camp, the winner of the badge for longest distance traveled backward in time goes hands down to Sting. A few months ago, the onetime front man for the Police and longtime paragon of pop-rock seriousness, now fifty-five, told an interviewer of his midlife disenchantment with contemporary music. "Rock has come to a standstill—it’s not going forward anymore," he said. "It only bores me." The claim itself, which Bono echoed recently, is of little note; pop music has always had periods of lull, and the current one seems relatively minor. In the past year, there was fine, probative new music from at least half a dozen young bands, such as Comets on Fire, the Mars Volta, and Coheed and Cambria. More interesting is Sting’s response to the stasis that he described, and that was not to try moving in the forward direction he advocated, but to spin around and head backward in musical time— past Rod Stewart, Cream, the Stones, and Chuck Berry ...past Sinatra, B.B. King, and Robert Johnson ... past Irving Berlin, past Stephen Foster, past Beethoven ... all the way back five centuries to the first broadly popular music in the English language, the songs of the lute-playing minstrels of the Renaissance.

Sting’s latest CD, which has hovered around the top of the classical-music charts since its release in October, is an album devoted to the words and music of John Dowland, the late sixteenth-and early seventeenth-century composer. A lutenist, songwriter, and singer celebrated throughout much of Europe as well as in his native England during his lifetime, Dowland was a contemporary of Shakespeare (the former probably born a year before the latter), and his music has the gleeful worldliness and intermittently sorrowful buoyancy that we have come to know as Elizabethan. He composed approximately a hundred instrumental pieces, most of them for sololute (along with some consort works for viola and lute), and roughly the same number of songs intended for lute and voice—although, as always in the case of itinerant musicians who drew from folk sources, precise attribution of work associated with Dowlandis impossible. Created during the early flowering of English-language vocal music, Dowland’s songs are tuneful, elegant, and widely varied in style and mood. They have been recorded many times since the rise of the early-music movement during the 1920sand 1930s, though Sting, in interviews to promote his new CD, has suggested that Dowland had been largely unknown before he discovered him and rescued him from obscurity to rival that of, say, Andy Summers or Stewart Copeland.

Like many children of the postwar years, I first heard Dowland’s music in recordings by Julian Bream, the English concert guitarist and lutenist who had a sizable popular following in the 1960s, when an escalation of scholarly interest in early music coincided with the hippie culture’s romance with things vaguely evocative of the Renaissance, such as flowing hair, froufrou, dirt, and archaic Old World instruments. All a rock band needed to impart a song with that now sound was a harpsichord or a lute on the chorus and a recorder solo. What were the Stones doing with a harpsichord on "Dandelion"? They were evoking a musical past so distant, so weird to ears of the jet age, that it seemed spacey. The original Star Trek television series employed the same juxtaposition of the Elizabethan and the futuristic by having various characters, including Spock, strum sci-fi lutes. The one time I saw Bream in concert, at Town Hall in the early 1970s, while I was an undergraduate, I went with two other members of a pretentious jazz-rock band I was playing in, and Bream’s encore was a Beatlestune.

With his new CD, then, Sting is not simply exploring the Renaissance but also revisiting the 1960s (and the early 1970s, which, after all, were essentially still the 1960s)—the period that predated his own coming of age. This is scarcely the first time an artist has enacted a public struggle with his creative identity by poking around the world in which he was made.

The album is called Songs From the Labyrinth. While John Dowland had nothing to do with labyrinths, as far as I can tell, Sting has one of them in the backyard of his castle. It is a replica of the famous labyrinth at Chartres Cathedral, naturally. When the guitarist Dominic Miller commissioned a customized lute for Sting, he had the luthier carve the instrument’s sound hole in the pattern of the labyrinth at Sting’s house/ Chartres. The CD’s title suggests that the album is one of songs from Sting’s lute. Yet it is not quite that.