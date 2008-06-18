Six simple rules for the next white politician who wants to be a "black president."

1) Date a black woman. You don’t have to marry her--that’s going too far and white people won’t like that--but date one, the darker the better, and do so preferably after college. If you only date a black woman during your college years, black people will think you didn’t really mean it.

2) Mention “The Boondocks.” Better yet, get mentioned in “The Boondocks.” If you can get a character who has jungle fever named after you, great. See #1 for help with that.

3) Dance! There’s no reason for the stereotype of white rhythmlessness to live on in the new racial calculus. While remnants of it may survive, there are enough Justin Timberlakes in the world to give any white politician the confidence to bust a move. The secret here, no matter your age or the potential for ridicule, is to really, really commit. Like this guy. And whatever you do, don’t get suckered into any native African dances. That’s a no-win situation for you.

4) Be raised by a single parent. Bill and Barack have this in common. If your parents are together, try to arrange a divorce. Or say your dad abused your mom (emotional abuse is fine; he doesn’t need to punch her). You may need to get your old man to sign off on this, but tell him you'll give him a tour of Air Force One for his trouble.