It's the Wal-Marts, Stupid

For most of the country, this process of economic centralization is old news. But for rural America, the shift is a fresh sociological wound. In the case of Grayling, and other towns like it, my generation is the first generation of non-owners since the town was founded.

I don’t know whether this long-term trend has made people “bitter” or not, but whereas Kristol tried to compare Senator Obama to Marx (for implying that religion is the opiate of the people), the relevant political thinker to cite is not Marx but Thomas Jefferson. Jefferson believed that freedom had to be rooted in the kind of economic independence that can come only from ownership. A republic could be secure only if its citizens owned and controlled their means of making a living. Otherwise, they would be dependent on whoever paid them and thus not truly free. Government’s role was to increase the number of citizens who owned and directly controlled productive resources. As Jefferson put it, “Legislators cannot invent too many devices for subdividing property.”

It is precisely this Jeffersonian concept of economic self-direction as the basis of political freedom that small-town Americans have seen slipping away from them over the past several decades. Since some small-town people can still remember when they were the ones responsible for the "management of our farms, our mills, and merchants’ stores,” in Jefferson's words, they experience this change as a loss.

Chuck Hassebrook, director of the Nebraska-based Center for Rural Affairs, points out that rural areas historically had higher rates of self-employment than urban ones. Consequently, in any analysis of small-town problems today, “ownership fits in--in a very big way,” he tells me. The issue of poverty for rural people, he adds, "is not just about income, it’s about building assets--assets you control.”

The desire to live this concept of freedom through economic self-direction remains at the heart of rural identity. Independence--not gun ownership or fundamentalist Christianity--is what rural people are all about. True, many rural people care a great deal about gun rights, and some are fundamentalists. But what about the others? Why are they there? For many people I’ve talked to, the answer has to do with a negative concept of freedom that is partly about avoiding the regimentation and anonymity of life in a modern economy. Freedom for them means living a self-directed life in a community of individuals, rather than simply maximizing their choices as consumers or accumulating wealth and “achievements.” The value placed on independence, which can seem extreme to outsiders, is what connects someone like me (a non-fundamentalist who has never picked up a gun) to others from the community, regardless of party politics.