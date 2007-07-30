According to a recent report in The Wall Street Journal, employees of the eleven firms represented by the Private Equity Council, an industry lobbying group, gave Democrats 51 percent of their $2.7 million in political contributions in 2000. Democrats spent the next several years opposing George W. Bush's income tax cuts for the affluent, along with his efforts to cut the capital gains tax and the tax on dividend income. All of these measures dramatically lowered taxes for the private-equity-fund set. And, when all was said and done, giving by Private Equity Council members had shifted dramatically--toward Democrats. The firms gave 69 percent of their $3.4 million in political contributions to Democrats in 2006. Suffice it to say, there's little evidence from the last six years that rich fund managers take offense when Democrats try to raise their taxes.

That said, let's be honest. When you're running a brutally competitive presidential campaign that's going to require upward of $100 million to finance, you worry about any defection from the ranks of your mega-rich supporters. Even if you believe that taking a certain position probably won't hurt your fundraising much, you'd rather not take any chances. Wall Street money men may not look kindly on having their industry targeted directly. And just because the titans of private equity have become hostile to the Bush-era GOP doesn't mean they won't give the party's standard bearer a hearing in 2008.

When you look closer, it's hard not to notice such calculations at work. The discussion about closing this loophole had been raging in Congress for a good three months before any of the leading Democrats took a position. Notably, none of the candidates weighed in before June 30, the end of the year's critical second fundraising quarter. If Clinton and Edwards and Obama really didn't care about offending their wealthiest donors, it's not clear what took them so long. On the merits, the issue is as close to a no-brainer as it gets in politics, at least for anyone with an even mildly progressive worldview. (Even former Bush economic advisor Greg Mankiw, no bleeding heart he, has argued that private equity fund managers should be taxed at the same rate as the rest of us.)

It's also hard to ignore how, around the time the Democratic front-runners were mulling over their positions, a certain set of realities was taking shape on Capitol Hill. A New York Times piece this Monday noted how Chuck Schumer--the Senate's third-ranking Democrat, and the only Democratic member of both the Banking and Finance committees--has essentially committed himself to killing the loophole-closing effort. The Times reported that Schumer spent much of June raising money from private-equity and hedge-fund types while assuring them that the loophole would remain in place. On Tuesday, the Journal reported that Private Equity Council apparatchiks had even begun swaying Democrats who don't normally benefit from the industry's largesse--like Sen. Maria Cantwell of Washington and Rep. Xavier Becerra of California. (The Journal said many Democrats had been persuaded that they would hurt the returns of public pension funds, who increasingly entrust their money to private equity poohbahs. Here's a counter-proposal: Instead of spending tens of billions of dollars subsidizing Wall Street's mega-rich to slightly boost the pensions of teachers and policemen, why don't we spend, say, a fraction of that amount increasing their salaries? I even know where we could get the money...)

From the perspective of Wall Street, Schumer and other pliant congressional Democrats are good cops to the presidential field's bad cops. But the bottom line is that everyone involved--the fund managers, Hill Democrats, the leading presidential campaigns--knows the loophole-closing effort is highly unlikely to succeed. That makes it pretty costless for Wall Street to keep bankrolling Democrats--and, in turn, pretty costless for the leading presidential candidates to oppose their loophole.