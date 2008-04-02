The Assimilation Artist

Jhumpa Lahiri's books are more about the coastal elite experience than they are about the Indian-American one.

The fiction of Jhumpa Lahiri is a strong indication that the great American melting pot is in tip-top shape. That’s not just because Lahiri, an Indian-American, is extremely popular, although she is: Knopf has printed 300,000 copies of Unaccustomed Earth, her new story collection, an astoundingly high figure for a writer whose work eludes any comparisons with that of James Patterson or John Grisham.

Lahiri writes largely about the American-born children of middle-class Indian immigrants, but in doing so, she also nails the mores of affluent, educated Americans, both Indian and non-Indian. Unlike earlier writers of “immigrant fiction,” who captured their characters’ outsiderishness, Lahiri’s characters are in many ways consummate insiders. Accomplished, affluent, and coastal, her characters could have been plucked from The New York Times’ wedding announcements. Not, of course, the wedding announcements of old, when the Times focused on the bride and groom’s “pedigree” (ancestry, prep schools, club membership), and thus almost exclusively featured WASPs—but the more colorful Times’ wedding announcements of today, where alma mater and professional status are the predominant signifiers. (“Dartmouth marries Berkeley, MBA weds Ph.D., Fulbright hitches Rhodes,” as David Brooks put it in Bobos in Paradise. “You can almost feel the force of the mingling of SAT scores.”) It is this new America that Lahiri so skillfully evokes, the milieu in which brown skin matters exponentially less than a degree from Brown, and Jews and Asians outnumber WASPs.

This niche was the setting for Interpreter of Maladies, Lahiri’s stunningly successful debut story collection—which not only won the Pulitzer Prize in 2000, but was also a commercial success, an extreme rarity for a book of stories—and The Namesake, her bestselling and equally acclaimed follow-up novel, which followed the life of Gogol Ganguli, a second-generation immigrant, from his childhood in a cookie-cutter housing development in suburban Massachusetts, through his time at Yale, and into his young adulthood as a hip, up-and-coming Manhattan architect. In Lahiri’s thoughtful and intelligent rendering, Gogol’s Indian-ness is not unimportant—his parents very much identify as Bengali and consider their “community” to be comprised of fellow Bengalis in America and back at home—yet, for Gogol, his ethnicity is neither personally determinative nor socially limiting. Gogol can choose to embrace his Indian heritage as much or as little as he likes. In fact, at Yale, he’d have been more unique if he’d come from a working-class home rather than simply another middle-class South Asian one.

Compare that to the world conjured up a generation ago by another author who made his reputation by writing about members of his ethnic group. Forty years before Lahiri published Interpreter of Maladies, Philip Roth won the National Book Award for the collection Goodbye, Columbus. Like Lahiri, Roth is adept at illuminating tensions between older generations and their more assimilated offspring. In the title novella, for example, Roth depicts protagonist Neil Klugman’s bemused and not-wholly-unaffectionate frustration with his family’s uncouthness. Neil’s aunt—the head of the household—serves dinner to each member of the family separately, at different times of the evening (Neil at six, his uncle at 6:30, etc.) so that everyone can eat exactly what he likes. When Neil suggests it might be easier for his aunt if they ate together, she replies, “Sure, I should serve four different meals at once. You eat pot roast, Susan with the cottage cheese, Max has steak. Friday night is his steak night. I wouldn’t deny him. And I’m having a little cold chicken. … What am I a workhorse?” Neil is skeptical: “There is nothing to explain”—the dinner arrangements—“beyond the fact that my aunt is crazy,” he says.