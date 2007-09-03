Competing Views on the Nation's Top Banking Regulator

Stephanie Mencimer's article on the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) and OCC Chief Counsel Julie L. Williams was both dismaying and disappointing because of its serious errors of fact and judgment ("No Account," August 27).

In fact, the OCC has done a great deal for banking consumers, including our pioneering enforcement action against Providian National Bank in 2000 for unfair and deceptive marketing practices. While many banking lawyers and lobbyists argued at the time that no banking agency had the legal authority to take such an action, the OCC, based on legal arguments put forth by Williams, took the action that resulted in the bank returning $300 million to customers. Other agencies have since followed the OCC's lead, but no one should forget how difficult or controversial that first case was.

There are many other examples that Mencimer could have added to her story had she been interested in balance. She could have mentioned that the OCC has consistently advocated a new approach to financial disclosure that focuses on providing the information consumers actually want in a form they can understand. Or she might have pointed out the many consumer protection actions that the agency has taken during the tenure of Williams, including measures to address consumer privacy and identity theft issues, minimum credit card payments, improved gift card and credit card disclosures, and guidance to avoid predatory lending.

Finally, it seems odd that Mencimer would so sharply criticize OCC legal positions, implying they are totally out of the mainstream. In fact, these positions have been vindicated by a nearly unbroken string of judicial decisions by the Supreme Court and federal courts from nearly every part of the country--and authored by a wide range of judges appointed by presidents from both the major political parties. The essence of all these decisions is that, ever since it enacted the National Bank Act in 1864, Congress intended for national banks to be subject to a uniform set of national laws established by Congress and implemented by the OCC, and should not be subject to conflicting state laws. Not surprisingly, that federal principle is not popular with the states, but it is the law of the land. Mencimer may not like that principle either, but that is no reason for launching a diatribe against a career civil servant who has faithfully advocated the views of the agency she represents in legal positions that have been repeatedly ratified by the courts.