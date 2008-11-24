Déjà Vu All Over Again

Ever think that your life is like a movie? There's a reason for that.

A friend was telling me recently about a terrible predicament that she and her family found themselves in. After I'd expressed my shock and concern, and agreed that there was obviously no short-term solution, the only way I could think of cheering her up was by making some vague attempt at humor.

"How awful," I said. "It's as if you'd suddenly become a character in a Dickens novel, and you're not of an age now to cope with all that drama. Or perhaps, worse still, a character in a Balzac novel."

"Yes, a Balzac novel -- all that embezzlement and opprobrium," she said, and chuckled, as if, despite the awfulness of her family's all too real circumstances, she had found some fleeting consolation to think of herself as a protagonist of some 19th-century novel.

In a way, almost nothing really surprises us any more, because we're surrounded by worlds in which "everything has happened." One of the children who survived the recent air accident at Barajas International Airport in Madrid kept asking desperately and with understandable impatience: "When is the movie going to end?"