TRB From Ann Arbor

Things look relatively good for the Democrats right now. Social Security privatization is practically dead, Tom DeLay is actually on the defensive, and President Bush's approval rating is below 50 percent in many polls. But then there is Phil. Phil is the cartoon star of a new political advertising campaign to preserve the filibuster--the parliamentary maneuver that allows members of the U.S. Senate to delay votes indefinitely and that has, for the last few months, enabled Democrats to prevent the full Senate from voting on a handful of conservative Bush judicial nominees. Since Republicans can't muster the 60 votes necessary to overcome this particular filibuster, they now want to use their authority over Senate procedures to abolish the maneuver itself, at least for judicial nominees. Exercising this "nuclear option," as it is known, would theoretically require the support of just a simple majority of senators, which Republican leaders say they are on the verge of solidifying.

Phil (as in "Phil A. Buster") is out to stop them. In the video, Phil explains that he's part of the delicate system of checks and balances that the Founding Fathers built into American democracy. "It's the jobs of checks and balances to make sure that no one gets too much influence and everyone's voice is heard," Phil says. "But there are a few politicians that want to get rid of checks and balances by squashing little old me." With that, a giant animated robot bursts out of the Capitol rotunda and chases Phil down the street, shouting, "No checks ... no balances ... one-party rule!" As the video ends, Phil urges viewers to "contact your senator" so that "everyone's voice is heard."

With its upbeat jingle and affable main character, the Phil commercial appears to be modeled on the old "Schoolhouse Rock" videos from which generations of children learned basic civics lessons. But "Schoolhouse Rock" usually got its history right. Phil, whose arguments come straight from Democratic Party talking points, doesn't. While the Founding Fathers indeed built checks and balances into the Constitution, the filibuster wasn't among them. It's simply a rule that the U.S. Senate set for itself in the early 1800s.

And, while the filibuster has been around for nearly as long as the Constitution itself, for most of its history the parliamentary tactic was reserved for the most controversial measures, in part because it required senators to actually stand and speak--often straight through the night and into the next day--a spectacle memorialized by Jimmy Stewart in Mr. Smith Goes to Washington. Filibusters no longer require such efforts, thanks to Senate custom, which is a big reason why they have become a matter of routine congressional business. There were fewer than 20 filibusters in the entire nineteenth century. But, since the 1970s, there have been hundreds, plus many more "silent" filibusters in the form of threats that simply prevented legislation from coming to the floor. As a practical matter, the Senate now passes most major laws only when 60 of its members agree.