Abortion? This is perhaps the most surprising aspect of the story. Not only has the Bush court defended abortion rights, it has extended them. In a case last year that infuriated the religious right, Texas's Supreme Court ruled 6- 3 in favor of a 17-year-old's right to have an abortion without notifying her parents if a judge found her "mature and sufficiently well-informed." Three of the six were appointed by Bush. "It was shocking," Joe Kral, legislative director of the Texas Right to Life Committee, told The New York Times. " They've made it way too easy for doctors to perform secret abortions on minors without their parents being told," echoed Joe Pojman, director of Greater Austin Right to Life. Did Bush subsequently chew out the court? Nope. The governor's office remained strictly neutral. Moreover, all the justices personally screened by Bush before they were appointed have told reporters they were never asked about their position on abortion--merely about their broad judicial philosophy. Bush's picks have also been relatively diverse. He has chosen twice as many minorities as the last Republican governor; his Supreme Court picks included a former teacher, a disabled state judge, and a Hispanic. I'm sorry, but that is not the kind of record that sends shivers down my spine.

To be fair, there have been worrisome moments. The speed with which the court decided to hear the Texas Republican Party's 1996 request to deny the Log Cabin Republicans a booth at the state convention was way out of proportion to its usual torpor. Gay activists in the state suspect foul play. And the fact that Bush presided over a judicial swing to the center needs to be seen in context--he inherited one of the most ardently pro-business courts in the country. But, in general, the governor's record is relatively distinguished and moderate--more in line, oddly enough, with the kind of justices Bill Clinton has appointed than the kind we might expect from Gore if he continues his ultraliberalism in the Oval Office. If your rough guideline in this post-Clinton election is "same policies, no blow jobs," then Bush fits the bill on the judicial front at least as well as Gore does.

The truth, of course, is that even when presidents do try to appoint justices with a rigid ideological agenda, they find it very difficult. Only a few judges are sufficiently dogmatic that you can confidently predict their vote. But, in an evenly divided Senate in the post-Bork era, that kind of dogmatism usually spells death in the Judiciary Committee. And if we know one thing about Bush's temperament, it's that he is reluctant to fight high- profile, battles that alienate him from Democrats and Republicans. The best guess is that he'd pick moderate conservatives who sail through committee hearings and swing either way once they don the black robes. These are exactly the kind of justices--David Souter, Anthony Kennedy, Sandra Day O'Connor--who give conservative imprimaturs to such landmark liberal rulings as Roe v. Wade and Romer v. Evans.

Scared to death? Not really. My own hunch, for what it's worth, is that if Bush wins, the judicial activists gnashing their teeth in a few years' time will be ideological conservatives, not dogmatic liberals. That's what happened in Texas. Why wouldn't it happen in Washington?

By Andrew Sullivan