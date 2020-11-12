My Kim Philby obsession.

The options were these: (1) hustle Rufa Philby, Kim's Russian widow, into the bar at the Savoy, get her swacked on Negronis and make her an offer she can't refuse, or (2) go berserk with a sword-cane in the Grosvenor Room and smash up all the KGB paperweights until they hand it over. Option three, which was not technically on the list, involved fulminating helplessly over the news that, under pressure from the right-wing British press (also known as the British press), Sotheby's had pulled from its sale of Kim Philby's effects some of the items that could possibly be deemed frivolous, including his homburg, his pipes and the Holy Grail of the cold war era, his martini shaker.

Gin or vodka? How elegantly that question sums up the choice offered Philby throughout his spectacular career as the highest-placed Soviet spy to infiltrate the British Secret Service. Elegant, but not very useful for Philby himself, who was born an English gentleman and died a Soviet citizen, when all he really wanted was to be a secret agent. The London dailies were in an uproar over the auction, but I felt no allegiance to the betrayed country, only the manner of betrayal: what's inside is not important. The shaker is.

Defecting from the West to the East is not a simple decision; it's surprising the kind of totems that make that leap easier. On the last night of our crossing from Los Angeles, my hometown, to Washington, my husband and I stopped in a used bookstore and bought--no one can remember why--a copy of Philby's KGB-sanctioned autobiography, My Silent War. The attachment deepened. There was the pilgrimage to Philby's former residence on Nebraska Avenue. And then there was the dream that I was inside the house at a big party with spies. I had to phone my contact, but there were hundreds of numbers and I was forced to scupper the mission. The partygoers just laughed--mission, schmission--and called for more cocktails.