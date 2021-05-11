Defecting from the West to the East is not a simple decision; it's surprising the kind of totems that make that leap easier. On the last night of our crossing from Los Angeles, my hometown, to Washington, my husband and I stopped in a used bookstore and bought--no one can remember why--a copy of Philby's KGB-sanctioned autobiography, My Silent War. The attachment deepened. There was the pilgrimage to Philby's former residence on Nebraska Avenue. And then there was the dream that I was inside the house at a big party with spies. I had to phone my contact, but there were hundreds of numbers and I was forced to scupper the mission. The partygoers just laughed--mission, schmission--and called for more cocktails.

So it is that we're flying to London in tourist season, the Sotheby's catalog open on the tray table, our Philby tomes in the bin above. The customs man at Heathrow asks after the purpose of our visit, and allows a bemused smirk to play across his face at the answer. I know what he's thinking. He's thinking: you won't get the shaker.

On Sunday afternoon Philby biographer Philip Knightley shows up for tea. I'm hoping he can answer a question not addressed in any study of Cambridge spies: What did Philby do with his days? Sit at his desk, open the mail, make a few phone calls? What? Knightley notes that, for all his research, this teen-mag info is what readers want. "Yes," I say. "I came for the shaker." Knightley laughs as if it was a joke. It is not a joke.