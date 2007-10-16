So, let's roll out the studies. In 2003, the Center for Public Integrity (CPI) found that, since 1970, judges and court panels have dismissed charges, reversed convictions, or reduced sentences in at least 2,012 cases because of prosecutorial misconduct--withholding or tampering with evidence, coaching witnesses, making inflammatory remarks to the jury, and so on. And that's probably a radical undercount, since not all appellate court decisions are published, and CPI could only study cases that actually went to trial. (About 95 percent of cases are settled by guilty pleas to lesser charges--an area where prosecutors have immense power over the outcome, and little oversight.) No doubt a vast majority of the country's 30,000 do their jobs honestly, but that still leaves a fair bit of misbehavior.

Newspaper investigations have found much the same thing. In 1998, Ken Armstrong and Maurice Possley of the Chicago Tribune rifled through 11,000 cases since 1963 and found that--as happened at Duke and in Alabama--prosecutors routinely failed to turn over evidence favorable to the defendant's case, despite being constitutionally required to do so. Likewise, in 1996, Bill Moushey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette studied 1,500 complaints about prosecutor misconduct and found hundreds of cases where exculpatory evidence was withheld; yet the courts only overturned verdicts in the most egregious instances. Neither investigation had much trouble finding innocent people sent to jail by a prosecutor bending the rules.

And outright misconduct hardly exhausts the issue. In her recent book, Arbitrary Justice, Angela Davis argues that prosecutors' vast discretionary power--they decide, after all, when to charge, what charges to bring, and when to accept a plea--can create problems even when there's no outright wrongdoing. As an example, Davis notes that prosecutors are often far more likely to pursue charges when the victim of a crime is well-to-do, since he or she is more likely to show up in court (and complain if the charges are dropped). That's a reasonable impulse, but over time, small biases like that can lead to larger racial and income disparities in the legal system. And whereas judges often come under fire for showing leniency toward some defendants and not others, prosecutors rarely get the same type of scrutiny. Local elections tend to be an imperfect check on their power, since voters usually want a district attorney who's "tough on crime," without fretting too much about the details.

An investigation published last month by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution made this all rather vivid. The newspaper looked at 1,315 murder cases in Georgia over the past decade, and found that prosecutors only sought the death penalty in a quarter of the cases. But there was absolutely no rhyme or reason as to when, exactly, death would be pursued: It wasn't necessarily the grisliest cases, or the cases that were easiest to win. A local district attorney explained it this way: "You know it when you see it." In fact, only one clear pattern emerged: Prosecutors were twice as likely to seek death when the victim was white. As Davis argues, whether or not overt racism is at work, individual biases can pile up and create inequities that undermine faith in the fairness of the justice system.

The list goes on: Prosecutors often "overcharge"--tacking on additional charges to give themselves more leverage in plea bargaining or, if the case goes to trial, a better chance of securing a conviction. (A jury, after all, is more likely to think a defendant "must be" guilty if there's a long list of charges, and often will compromise by settling on a few--something that could plausibly have happened with Siegelman, who was acquitted on 25 counts and convicted on seven.) And prosecutors have seen their power greatly enhanced by mandatory-minimum sentencing laws, which make it harder for a defendant to turn down a plea offer, since he won't be able to rely on a judge's discretion if found guilty in court. Prosecutors also have increasingly substantial power to reduce sentences for defendants who cooperate against other suspects--a useful power that can, in the absence of oversight, lend itself to abuse (or give informants incentives to lie). A decent case can be made for many of these powers; it's the lack of checks on overreach that can cause things to go awry.