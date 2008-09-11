Given the extreme positions of these organizations, it’s not much of a surprise that Smith seems to have done his best to paper over his contact with them. In a 1986 congressional debate, Smith’s Democratic opponent challenged him about his sitting on Christian Voice’s advisory board. Acknowledging his affiliation with the organization, Smith protested that he didn’t “even know where their office is.” And in 1982, the Christian Voice Moral Government Fund, the political action committee affiliated with Christian Voice, donated $4,000 to Smith’s campaign.* That same year, Christian Voice was leading the charge against legislation that would have made it illegal to discriminate against gay people in housing, employment, education, and public accommodations. “Thousands of innocent American children may soon be molested by sex deviates,” a mass mailing from the group warned, informing its millions of members that the bill would allow the government to “force every local school to hire practicing homosexuals as teachers, coaches and counselors; force every Christian church to hire a homosexual minister or other church employee; force every family business to hire sodomites.”

Perhaps the reason why Smith would associate with such a far right organization is because he’s not the moderate that so many people believe him to be. His fluency in the fire and brimstone language of the religious right dates back to before his involvement in electoral politics. In a 1973 article for The Signal, the newspaper of Trenton State College (now the College of New Jersey), Smith addressed the “current upsurge in identity reversal, sexual perversion, and permissiveness” pervading the country in the form of homosexuality, which, he concluded, represented “the falling away from God and His law.” It was a bizarre, rambling screed, predicated upon the premise that “Manhood is heterosexuality; so is womanhood,” and concluded with the observation that, “[God] wants good things for all of us and the most basic starting point is the awareness of our sex.”

Though Smith may have tempered his rhetoric over the years to suit the increasing societal tolerance of the times, he has always been a reliable anti-gay vote in Congress. In 1995, he co-sponsored a bill, the entire text of which was the following sentence: “No Federal funds may be used directly or indirectly to promote, condone, accept, or celebrate homosexuality, lesbianism, or bisexuality.” The bill’s author was the notoriously homophobic and rambunctious California Representative Bob Dornan. While it’s unclear what the full implications of the bill would have been had it passed, it likely would have prevented any public employee, or employee of any organization or company that accepts federal funds, from being openly gay. In 2006, Smith earned a zero rating from the Human Rights Campaign, a gay rights group. A call to Smith's office for comment on this article went unreturned.

With the ascendancy of the religious right in the GOP, the task of being a Northeastern Republican has become a very difficult balancing act. Democrats occupy 60 of the 81 congressional seats in the Northeast and are seriously challenging eight more currently in the GOP column. And those Republicans who remain need to look more and more like their oppositions. A common trait, a la Chris Shays of Connecticut or Maine senators Susan Collins and Olympia Snowe, is to preserve the old-fashioned, Rockefeller Republican creed of social liberalism and fiscal prudence. Smith, however, seems to have done the opposite, and it’s especially strange considering that he’s a Republican in New Jersey, not the Deep South. Is his Christian voice still suited for the times?

James Kirchick is an assistant editor at The New Republic.