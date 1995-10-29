Yankee, Stay Home

For the fans threatened with jilting, though, it's no laughing matter: they can give up either a beloved team or a huge chunk of their precious municipal budget. Despite the promises of owners, cities generally don't see a great boost in commerce and revenue when they acquiesce to demands for ritzier parks, as economists at a recent Federal Reserve-sponsored conference in Atlanta pointed out. The owners, on the other hand, have nothing to lose and millions to gain. For Steinbrenner, a new ballpark at New Jersey's Meadowlands sports complex—say, a quirkily designed nostalgia park modeled on Baltimore's Camden Yards—would drench his team in money from yuppie families making an evening's entertainment of the game and from companies grabbing up season tickets and luxury skyboxes.

If Steinbrenner's motives are purely pecuniary—and, it must be admitted, there is a small chance of that—it won't be easy to keep him in the Bronx. The reason he says he's leaving, though, is that fans are shunning Yankee Stadium because the parking is a pain and the South Bronx neighborhood is seamy. Here, you can't help sensing a trace of disingenuousness. Parking headaches plague every major stadium, including the Meadowlands. And Steinbrenner's rap against the South Bronx is especially unfair. In recent years, crime rates in the neighborhood have fallen. The area has been reviving economically. And a recent evening's walk around the neighborhood revealed not a fearsome hotbed of crime but a patch of thriving and unthreatening street life.

As the September sunlight fades, Columbia University's Kenneth T. Jackson, editor of the newly published Encyclopedia of New York, a compendium of 4,300 entries about the city and its history, leads a crowd of some fifty students around the neighborhood, following a walking tour two Columbia baseball players designed for him as a class assignment. Strolling down the Grand Concourse, which runs north from 138th Street into the 200s, the group passes the Cardinal Hayes High School, one of the academically rigorous Catholic schools that Mayor Rudy Giuliani holds up as a model for the city's public schools; the school's graduates include Martin Scorcese, Regis Philbin and, more recently, Jamal Mashburn of the Dallas Mavericks.