Fashion Victims

Why is that? The answer lies in something that we all know instinctively about fashion. As Shakespeare put it in Much Ado About Nothing, "The fashion wears out more apparel than the man." That is, people don't buy new clothes because they need them--they buy them to keep up with the latest style.

The fashion industry responds to our desires by churning out new designs at a rapid clip. But fashion designers don't maroon themselves on a desert island to create their work. Designers pay close attention to the work of their peers, and they love to mine the past for ideas. When they see something that they like, they copy it--or, in the argot of the industry, they "reference" it. That doesn't mean that they copy point-for-point, although sometimes they do. Much more often, designers take an element of an attractive design, work with it, and turn out something that is in the same style but not identical. Flip through any major fashion glossy and you will see what we mean. In the fashion industry's copyright-free zone, designers and fashion firms are free to take a design they like, put their own creative spin on it, and jump on board what they hope will be a money-maker.

The result is the fashion industry's most sacred concept: the trend. Copying makes trends, and trends are what sell fashion. Every season we see fashion firms "taking inspiration" from others' designs. And every season we see trends catch on and have a moment of wide appeal, only soon to become overexposed and then die. This fashion cycle is familiar; what is less commonly recognized is that it is accelerated by longstanding legal rules that allow designers to mimic, play with, and improve upon their competitors' designs.

By allowing the copying of attractive designs, current law fits well with the industry's basic mission--to set new fashion trends and then convince us to chase them. And the trend-driven copying of attractive designs ensures that those designs diffuse rapidly in the marketplace. This, in turn, makes the early adopters want a new style, because nothing is less attractive than seeing your carefully chosen clothes on the backs of the hoi polloi. In short, copying is the engine that drives the fashion cycle.

Schumer's bill would kill that engine. What works to protect the creative process in film and music will have the opposite effect on the runway. Introduce copyright law into the fashion industry's creative process, and you could ruin a good thing.