Now really is the time to change our stance towards Cuba--but will we do anything about it? Probably not
Normally known for his grandiose statements and public
flourishes, two weeks ago Fidel Castro made a momentous announcement relatively
quietly. In a letter read on state media, Fidel, who in the summer of 2006 had
handed caretaker power to his brother Raul while battling a serious (and still
not fully identified) illness, wrote that “my basic duty is not to cling to
office, and even less to obstruct the path of younger people.” For many
longtime Cuba-watchers, this was Fidel’s final admission that he would never
return to power. “This is it. This is really historic,” Cuba expert Brian Latell told
The Washington Post.
But even after Fidel’s statement, American policy towards Cuba remains
unchanged. On December 18, the White House blandly declared, “We’re just
continuing to work for democracy on the island.”(The administration previously
said it would not work with Raul.) And realists still believe that, in the
run-up to a presidential election where, once again, Florida could be a battleground state, there
is no likelihood that policy will change in 2008--or, for that matter, in 2009
or 2010 or beyond. Yet despite the continuing media coverage of Cuban-Americans’
political influence, there are real reasons why the U.S.
should change its Cuba
policy now. And there are real signs that, unlike in the past, Miami Cubans
just might be willing to live with a new, more open approach to the island.
For decades, many American politicians and officials
resigned themselves to a failed Cuba
policy. They understood that it made no sense to continue isolating the island
even as Washington
pursued close relations with communist nations, authoritarian states, and
former enemies--but, hey, they had Cuban-American voters to pacify. President
Clinton, for his part, allowed some opening toward the island, permitting
greater trade in goods and more people-to-people exchanges. But President Bush,
indebted to Miami voters after a 2000 election in which Cuban-Americans helped
deliver him the presidency, reversed even this limited détente, cracking down
on remittances to the island, travel, and family visits, and appointing a
coordinator to map out a supposed transition to democracy on the island.
Democrats in Congress, meanwhile, didn’t do much at all to oppose Bush’s
stricter Cuba
policies.
In the past two years, though, it has become increasingly
obvious that sanctions on Cuba
cannot be written off as an absurd but costless policy. As a recent report by the
Government Accountability Office revealed, U.S.
government agencies have been distracted from essential tasks like combating
terrorism by having to spend time trying to find Americans who are illegally
traveling to Cuba.
As The New York Times reported,
according to the GAO, the focus on Cuba
has “strained Customs and Border Protection’s capacity to carry out its primary
mission of keeping terrorists, criminals, and inadmissible aliens from entering
the country at Miami
International Airport.”
The report also found the emphasis on Cuba
has distracted the Office of Foreign Assets Control, which is responsible for
monitoring transactions with nations the United
States sanctions, including more dangerous states like Iran.
Meanwhile, as in Iran, America’s hard-line policy actually has
undermined the cause of some Cuban reformers--men and women like Oswaldo Payá who
want to bring change to Cuba
and who have been tarred by Havana as toadies of
Washington.
Recognizing this problem, Cuban dissidents actually have called
on the White House to relax its policy.