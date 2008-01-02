Yeah, it’s like, I like him, and he’s a very affable fellow, but what is this for? What is he trying to accomplish? I don’t get it. He doesn’t really have an issue, except, sort of, trade. Maybe he just likes being in the debates. It’s a bizarre thing. Even Dennis Kucinich has peace, you know?

If Huckabee wins the nomination, where do you see the immigration energy going to? Could there be a third-party candidate on immigration, like Lou Dobbs?

I don’t think there would be that. I--[long sigh]--I think the issue would go to the states. I would start going to the states. Look at Arizona yesterday--the toughest law in the U.S. goes on the books yesterday. That’s where I would go next if it looked as though we had no help at the federal level. We are making inroads in various states. That’s where we will build pressure. Once states start taking action, you’re going to see that reflected in the Congress.

I think one reason [you haven’t seen any third-party grumblings] is that nobody is that fearful even if Huckabee wins Iowa. The only thing he does is hurt Romney. He does not win the country. The people that support him are told to do so, essentially, by God, but he cannot win. I do not believe he’s going to win Iowa, I do not believe he’ll win the nomination, and he certainly couldn’t win the presidency. I’m more afraid of McCain. The biggest blow to my cause would be if Huckabee wins in Iowa, which damages Romney and allows McCain to do even better than he would have otherwise done and go on with more steam.

Why didn’t you get any support during the primary?

I’ll give you one anecdote. I was in Fort Lauderdale, St. Petersburg, some place in Florida. It was the end of a debate. When [debates] end, everybody goes to the end of the stage to sign autographs. It got late, they were turning the lights off, and I was the only candidate still signing autographs. I had 50 people lined up, still waiting. And then I noticed every one of them has on somebody else’s button!

The thought “maybe I could actually be president”--never once did that enter my mind. From the time that I entered into this bizarre arena, made even more bizarre by my entrance, it was like, ‘Who am I? I mean, why in the hell ... ?’ And so it’s just, I think they simply don’t see me as president. And I don’t blame them! If you don’t see yourself as president, why should they?

Romney seemed kind of hesitant when he put out a statement thanking you for your support. He led by saying, “While we don't agree on every issue ... ” Did that annoy you?

[laughs] It’s true he hasn’t been ... exuberant about my endorsement. But I don’t really care. He can use it for what it’s worth. My thing is the issue itself. I think he wants to avoid the baggage that would come from any sort of endorsement from Tom Tancredo, but, on the other hand, take advantage of whatever kind of support I have. I’ve done a couple of calls for him. That’s all they’ve asked for. It’s like working with a corporation, it really is! There’s so many facets, so many people playing so many roles. It’s very methodical and by the book. I remember talking to Bay [Buchanan, a Tancredo adviser] when we saw it was time to pull the plug. I said to her, I remember, “Well, [deciding to support Romney] is fine, but do you think he’d even want it?” I was thinking, “Heck, he might say, ‘Thanks, but no thanks, because you’re too reactionary, you’re too controversial.’”

Some conservatives say your type of rhetoric, not your issues--“no mas salsa,” which was in one of your press releases, that kind of thing--will ruin the party.

With all these new converts--Rudy, Romney, Huckabee--are you worried their support will lapse after the primary?

Of course I am worried. All you can do is hope.